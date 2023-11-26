One Piece anime confirms Egghead Arc release date with a new PV

The conclusion of One Piece episode 1085 marked the end of the enormous Wano arc, which spanned 195 episodes and took four years to complete. The Straw Hats have now embarked on their next adventure, which will take them to Egghead Island, in this episode.

Thus, immediately following the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that the adaptation of the next arc in the series would begin on Sunday, January 7, 2024. This new arc, known as the Egghead Island arc, is the eleventh arc of the series and also marks the beginning of the Final Saga.

As the story of One Piece inches towards the end, plenty of mysteries and unanswered questions about the rich and intricate world that Eiichiro Oda has crafted need to be resolved. The Egghead Island arc, which is still ongoing in the manga, has been a thrilling experience for the readers. The news of its adaptation into the anime series is bound to hype the entire fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece anime

One Piece anime creators surprise fans with promotional video for the Egghead Island arc

When is the Egghead Island arc releasing?

Expand Tweet

As revealed in a recently released promotional video, the much-anticipated Egghead Island arc proper is set to begin airing from January 7, 2024. This video provides viewers with a glimpse of the island, which is supposed to be set five hundred years into the future, thanks to the work of the World Government’s most brilliant scientist, Dr Vegapunk, who has built his laboratory on the island.

The promotional video is heavily focused on showcasing advanced laboratories and cutting-edge technologies. It also hints at the presence of a giant robot and depicts the Straw Hats wearing attire that seems to be from the future as well. A notable highlight of the video is the introduction of a new character, a woman with Punk 02 stamped on her outfit.

Before the Egghead Island arc starts, however, viewers can look forward to a series of transitional episodes. The first of these, episode 1086, is scheduled for release next week. These episodes will shift the spotlight to the alliance of Buggy, Mihawk, and Crocodile. Furthermore, these episodes will delve into the activities of the Revolutionary Army, particularly the fate of Sabo, after the murder of Cobra in the Reverie.

What to expect from the Egghead Island arc?

Expand Tweet

The Egghead Island arc in One Piece stands out as one of the most lore-heavy arcs that fans have ever encountered in the series. It marks a turning point where the story begins to unravel its mysteries.

However, it does not lack in action, as it features several fight scenes, with Luffy showcasing his Gear 5 form. The stakes get higher as they confront formidable members of the World Government one after the other.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.