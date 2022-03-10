All Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, ranked according to power

One Piece revolves around a band of pirates called the Straw Hat Pirates. The group is led by the main character himself, Monkey D. Luffy.

Over 25 years and a thousand chapters/episodes, Luffy has collected the best of the best for his crew, but it may not even be complete yet.

If One Piece’s currently releasing Wano arc has taught fans anything, it’s that all of these characters still have so much room to grow. Even Luffy, the group's leader, has gone through several metamorphoses throughout the arc.

Yet how do the members of the group rank among themselves? Follow along as this article answers that question by ranking each of One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates according to power, from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains manga spoilers

How do members of One Piece’s core group stack up against each other in a fight?

10) Nami

Despite her recent partnership with Zeus (which enhanced her offensive potential incredibly), Nami is still the weakest member of the Straw Hats.

While her one-on-one battles throughout One Piece have mostly ended in victory, all of those fights were before entering the New World. By New World standards, she’s undoubtedly the crew’s weakest combative link.

9) Usopp

The crew’s sniper, Usopp, may not be the strongest member in a fight, but he’s certainly far from the weakest. Like Nami, he has a good historical record with his one-on-one fights in One Piece. However, these were all before the New World.

While Usopp has contributed a lot to the Straw Hats’ New World endeavors, he’s yet to even engage in a one-on-one fight, let alone win one.

Some fans have theorized that Elbaf will be the next island. They also believe that Usopp will get a significant power boost there. However, for now, he’s second to last in these rankings.

8) Chopper

Despite having the greatest strength potential of One Piece’s Weakling Trio, Chopper is unfortunately still part of the Weakling Trio. His Devil Fruit abilities give him some combat viability, as seen during the Wano arc when his Monster Point form allowed him to slap, launch, and even somewhat injure Queen.

Furthermore, as demonstrated during the Thriller Bark arc, Chopper’s medical genius allows him to combat enemies in an extremely effective way.

So, certain scenarios may allow him to contribute much more than he is otherwise capable of. However, among the Straw Hats, he’s still nearly at the bottom of the barrel.

7) Franky

Unlike the previously mentioned entrants, Franky has more than proved his combat value in the New World. One Piece’s Dressrosa arc saw him defeat Señor Pink, while the Wano arc saw him take down the Tobi Roppo Sasaki and his Armored Division.

His metallic body gives him extra endurance and protection against enemy attacks, with only his backside being vulnerable. The weapons he’s installed in his body, both originally and during the time-skip, further solidify him as a competently strong Straw Hat pirate.

6) Brook

The powers that Brook developed during the time-skip (courtesy of his Soul-Soul Fruit) have proved incredibly strong during One Piece’s New World saga so far.

His swordplay has also steadily improved throughout the New World. He was skilled enough to help Robin out against Black Maria.

While his powers may not be the flashiest of the bunch, Brook is certainly far from being the weakest Straw Hat.

5) Robin

Robin is one of the crew’s five strongest members. As of the Black Maria fight ending, Robin can use a Devil Child form. When she takes this form, she becomes a massive monster with glossy black skin and wings.

The fight also saw her debut Fishman Karate, an incredibly powerful martial arts technique within One Piece used by the likes of Jinbe, Koala, and others.

4) Jinbe

While Jinbe’s relative power is somewhat of a hot-button topic among One Piece fans currently, he’s still one of the top four strongest crew members. His status as an ex-Shichibukai solidifies his strength even further.

Additionally, his claim of taking down the Tobi Roppo Who’s Who is a feat that shouldn’t be ignored.

3) Sanji

Sanji’s place in the Monster Trio is consolidated thanks to his new Ifrit Jambe technique, which apparently burns hotter than 12 times the sun’s temperature.

Some had speculated that Jinbe could be stronger than the former Germa prince, but this didn’t seem to be the case in light of the new powerup.

Furthermore, Sanji has been involved in one-on-one combat since his first day in the New World. While One Piece’s Fishman Island arc was somewhat of a lay-up in terms of fights, Sanji thoroughly impressed fans. Dressrosa saw him clash with Doflamingo, while Whole Cake Island and Wano saw him clash and take out a Yonko commander.

2) Zoro

Zoro's awakening of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki solidified his place above the Straw Hat chef. Zoro has always been the second strongest member of the crew, a worthy title for the ship's vice-captain to hold.

Zoro's attainment of Enma and his awakening of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, as seen in Wano, only reestablished his strength and status in the series.

1) Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy is the strongest Straw Hat Pirate member. From taking down Doflamingo to going toe-to-toe with Kaido, his exploits and achievements in the New World have been incredibly exciting. What's even scarier is that his Awakening may also be on the horizon.

Like Zoro, Luffy recently awakened his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, a technique revealed to be even rarer than the standard form. He’s also able to use Ryou, a type of Armament Haki infusion, and Future Sight Observation Haki, which allows him to glimpse seconds into the future.

