Internet goes gaga after AI brings One Piece's Nico Robin to life

One Piece by Eiichiro Oda is one of the finest anime. Fans of both the manga and the show are eagerly awaiting the next installment, as episode 1054 was aired on March 19, and the current chapter is 1078.

During all this, Twitter user @Kiyopon_24 shared several AI-generated photos of Nico Robin. As the AI-generated images were shared, One Piece fans took over the internet.

Nico Robin, commonly known as the Devil Child and the Light of the Revolution, is the archeologist for the Straw Hat Pirates. She is the crew's seventh member and the sixth to join at the end of the Arabasta Arc.

AI has brought Nico Robin from One Piece to life

As the One Piece manga enters its final saga, fans are excited and wonder how it will end. Amidst this, one Twitter user shared photographs of an AI-generated Nico Robin. Fans all around the internet went crazy when the photographs were posted, and the tweet has gotten more than 11.3k likes as of now.

One Piece's Nico Robin appears in the AI-generated image as a tall, slim young woman with black hair and eyes and dark, wide pupils. Unlike the manga, the AI-generated Nico Robin has light-colored skin in the picture. Nico has long legs in the new AI-generated graphics, just like she does in anime and manga.

This makes her taller and helps her fight better. Nico can also be seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a salmon sarong skirt, and a pair of orange lens sunglasses, whereas, in the other two images, she is wearing blue lens sunglasses.

The clothing was last seen during the post-time skip period when the entire group was finally reassembled after two years apart. Nico's appearance at this stage in the story represents her maturation as a character. After letting the burden she had been carrying since infancy slip off her shoulders, her speech became more expressive.

However, fans were disappointed with how One Piece's Nico hand was shown. In one AI-generated image, while one hand seems fine, the other does not. While many have questioned the AI generation on the one hand, some fans seem fine with it.

Fans resort to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for AI Nico Robin

One Piece is a shounen action-adventure manga written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda. It is published every week in Weekly Shonen Jump. Given its popularity and being on the "Big 3" list, fans expressed their delight at the AI-generated photographs of Nico Robin that the user posted.

But, as previously stated, many OP fans drew attention to the form of one of Nico's hands. Even though it was only a single frame, supporters stayed put. Others pointed out that it makes sense because it corresponds with her devil fruit.

OP chapter 1079 is set to be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

