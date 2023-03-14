AI turns Attack on Titan anime scenes into reality in surreal fashion

With the release of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Edition Part 1, fans of the franchise have been left hyped as they wait for the final installment to be released later in the year. While fans were eagerly waiting for the same, one fan decided to get creative with some of the scenes from the anime.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager, an Eldian who, after losing his mother, resolved to eradicate all Titans, only to later find out that he himself could become one. Using his powers, the Survey Corps tried to investigate deeper about Titans, following which they learned Eldian's and Marley's history.

Fan turns Attack on Titan scenes into reality using AI

Prior to the release of the latest Attack on Titan episode, YouTube Channel Koseez released a video showing Attack on Titan fans how some of the most popular scenes from the anime final season part 2 finale would look if the incidents were to occur in real life.

While not every one of these scenes looked anime-accurate, they were all simply surreal. There were some errors in the characters that got depicted through AI, however, the ones that did match with the original scenes, looked too good to be true.

Colossal Titans as seen in the anime and in AI (Image via YouTube/Koseez, MAPPA)

More or less, the Colossal Titans looked too similar to the ones depicted in the anime. Meanwhile, the ones that looked way off from the original were the Marley soldiers, as the AI happened to change their look completely, to the point that their clothing changed as well.

The good thing is that the AI managed to get the main and supporting characters of the anime to look similar to how they looked in the anime almost every time.

After the release of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Edition Part 1, the YouTube channel uploaded another video. However, this video featured AI-created scenes from the final edition of the anime. While the characters created by the AI looked rather young, the other scenes seemed much more realistic.

So that others could use the same, the description of the video revealed how the program used was Stable Diffusion, while the Model used was Chilloutmix-Ni.

Comments on the YouTube video (Image via YouTube/Sportskeeda)

Fans were thrilled upon seeing the AI-generated Attack on Titan scenes as they expressed how an AI-generated Attack on Titan movie would end up doing much better than the live-action adaptation that was released by TOHO.

Meanwhile, another fan was overwhelmed by the endless potential of AI. As per them, there seems to be a possibility that one could watch an anime either in the animated form or their live-action counterpart with a single button.

However, others were quick to point out how there was a huge difference between the live-action adaptation and AI-generated anime.

Mikasa and Annie as seen in the anime and AI (Image via YouTube/Koseez, MAPPA)

Others simply praised the videos uploaded by the channel as they were doing excellent work in getting AI to depict an anime in its own way.

