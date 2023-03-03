Crunchyroll's silence on Attack on Titan Final Season part 3's delayed simulcast causes an outrage

Despite the premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season Final Edition Part 1, Crunchyroll has remained silent about the delayed simulcast. The streaming service remained tight - lipped about the anime even after the scheduled premiere time had passed.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager, an Eldian boy who lost his mother to Titan, after which he swore to annihilate all Titans. However, as fate would have it, he himself turned into the Attack Titan, and thus began the journey to uncover the secrets of his kind.

Crunchyroll delays Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 premiere

While Attack on Titan The Final Season Final Edition Part 1 was meant to premiere at 12:25 am JST, the same has yet to be made available for simulcast worldwide. And, although the delay in the premiere is understandable, the fact remains that the streaming platform has yet to make an announcement about it, leaving fans in a state of panic as they repeatedly check the website.

#AttackOnTitan They told us we’d get AOT at 10:25am and we still haven’t gotten it… They told us we’d get AOT at 10:25am and we still haven’t gotten it… #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/NO35nHQ2xN

beef 🍥 @faerieriing I HAVE TO GO TO WORK AT 2PM WHERE IS IT PLEASE #AttackOnTitan I HAVE TO GO TO WORK AT 2PM WHERE IS IT PLEASE #AttackOnTitan

While some couldn't contain their excitement, others are far more concerned about the delay due to other commitments. Nonetheless, each of them requires answers and hopes that Crunchyroll will soon provide them with the same.

Attack on Titan @AoTJewels Attack on Titan fandom ready to break the Crunchyroll servers for the third time in a row Attack on Titan fandom ready to break the Crunchyroll servers for the third time in a row https://t.co/HEPG52FtaE

Even before the premiere date arrived, fans were certain that Crunchyroll executives would be left tense due to the anime's release, as it has repeatedly broken down the streaming platform's servers.

As per the fans, the reason Crunchyroll did not make any promotions about the anime was to reduce some load on their website, however, the efforts seem to have been in vain.

Charlie b @mikasa_cosplays #AttackOnTitan CRUNCHYROLL IS DOWN IN THE UK, I REPEAT, CRUNCHYROLL IS DOWN IN THE UK!!!! #AttackOnTitan CRUNCHYROLL IS DOWN IN THE UK, I REPEAT, CRUNCHYROLL IS DOWN IN THE UK!!!!

According to several fans, Crunchyroll servers are already down in their country, which means that even if the anime were to premiere soon, it may take some time before fans can watch the three-episode premiere without any hiccups. An additional reason for the delayed stream could be the widespread server shutdown caused by fans. Due to this, the IT staff must have been left with a lot to deal with.

The worst thing about the situation is how some fans are still getting to watch the anime while others are left waiting. As per fans, a certain Twitch streamer has already begun streaming the episode through his account, which is a shame considering how Crunchyroll hasn't possibly released the episode even till now.

As a result, when Attack on Titan fans browse social media, they can see glimpses of the episode. However, fans have not been able to watch the same yet, meaning that their first-hand experience is getting ruined.

Fans are hoping that the executives of the streaming service will soon provide some answers that could ease their nerves as it is already an hour past the scheduled premiere time.

