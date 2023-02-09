Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 to have an hour-long first part

With less than a month remaining until the release of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3, MAPPA has finally announced that the premiere on March 4, 2023, is set to be an hour-long special episode.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan chronicles the story of Eren Yeager and portrays his journey from wanting to annihilate all Titans and trying to eradicate humanity to saving his close ones from facing adversity.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 format revealed

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3



• The part 1 is One Hour Special, scheduled for March 3!

• The part 2 is scheduled later this year!



Less than a month before the broadcast! Stay Tuned!



MAPPA has finally revealed the release format for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3, with its first part set to be a one-hour special episode that is scheduled for March 4, 2023, at 12:25 am JST.

Meanwhile, the second part, which is the conclusive part of the series, is scheduled to be released later in the year. However, a release date for the same is yet to be revealed.

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

When MAPPA first announced their decision to split Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 into two parts, fans were confused about whether the anime would be adapting the final part as two cours or two special episodes. With the latest announcement, the confusion has been resolved.

What could be the runtime for the second part?

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

On February 7, Attack on Titan's Sound Director Masafumi Mima posted a picture on his Twitter account that hinted at the entire season 4 of the anime comprising a total of 35 episodes.

Given that the anime's final season has already released 28 episodes through its first (16 episodes) and second parts (12 episodes), it means that seven more episodes can be expected to be released in Part 3.

Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that the first part of Part 3 will be one-hour long, there is a good possibility that it will be a combination of the first three episodes. This means that the second part of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 could have a runtime of about 1 hour 20 minutes as it may end up being a combination of the final four episodes of the franchise.

Thus, the entire Attack on Titan franchise could have a total of 94 episodes.

