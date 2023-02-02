Attack on Titan stage at AnimeJapan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

With the announcement of AnimeJapan 2023, the schedule for the event has been unveiled, and one of the titles fans are most excited about is Attack on Titan.

While the anime previously confirmed the release date for the final part of the first edition, not a lot was revealed other than its premiere date. Thus, fans will look forward to the stage set to take place during AnimeJapan 2023.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan is set to finish airing its story this year as the anime's final season has been divided into several parts. With the first part of the final edition set to be released in the Winter 2023 anime season, fans look forward to learning more about the same.

Attack on Titan stage may disclose details about the final part of the final edition

Stage date and time

Attack on Titan Red stage at AnimeJapan 2023 is set to be the final stage of the second day's event as it will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 4.15 pm to 4.50 pm JST.

Given the schedule, anime fans will be able to watch the red stage without missing out on anything major, given the only stage taking place at the time would be the "My Happy Marriage" Premium Talk Show with New Announcements scheduled for the blue stage.

Eren as Founding Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It is important to note that the dates and timings for the same are set to change for international fans based on their location. They are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 11.15 pm, Saturday, March 25

Central Standard Time: 1.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Eastern Standard Time: 4.15 am, Sunday, March 26

British Standard Time: 8.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 9.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 12.45 pm, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 3.15 pm, Sunday, March 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 4.45 pm, Sunday, March 26

Fans who will be attending the event in person can watch the anime's Red Stage, which will not be as easy for international fans. Unlike other conventions like Jump Festa, AnimeJapan 2023 hasn't been announced to be streamed on YouTube.

Previously, international fans have had to pay to watch the stream, which in itself had no English subtitles. Thus, fans will have to wait for the announcements after the stages.

What to expect from Attack on Titan The Final Season Special Stage at AnimeJapan 2023?

Attack on Titan The Final Season Special Stage at AnimeJapan 2023 is set to feature the cast of the TV anime as Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), and Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert) are set to appear. Along with them, announcer Chiaki Matsuzawa is set to join them as their MC.

Previously, it was announced on January 17, 2023, that the final part of Attack on Titan was set to be divided into two parts, the first of which was set to premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2023, at 12.25 am JST on NHK General.

By the time of AnimeJapan 2023, the first part is set to have premiered already, thus Attack on Titan red stage will most likely announce a possible release window for the second part of the fourth season, which may include a teaser.

