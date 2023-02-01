Spy X Family stage at AnimeJapan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

With the announcement of AnimeJapan 2023, the list of anime set to have their stages in the event has been unveiled. One of the titles fans are excited about is Spy X Family. While the anime previously confirmed the show's sequels during Jump Festa 2023, not a lot was been revealed as fans look forward to the stage set to take place during AnimeJapan 2023.

Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family follows the story of Twilight, a spy, who was assigned a mission to acquire a family and have the child enroll at the Eden Academy. This was done so he could get close to one of the key board members, Donovan Desmond. Following this, he did acquire a child, Anya, and a wife, Yor, however, they had secrets of their own as Anya was an esper while Yor was an assassin.

Spy X Family stage may feature teasers for upcoming sequels

Stage date and time

Spy X Family Red stage at AnimeJapan 2023 is set to be part of the second day's event as it will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 9.15 am to 9.50 am JST.

Similar to other such events like Jump Festa, no stage will stretch longer than its set timing as the schedule is completely packed. Fans could alternatively witness both Red and Green Stages, given their timing. However, one might have to sacrifice something they wish to see if they choose to watch the Blue Stage.

Yor, Anya, and Loid as seen in Spy X Family season 1 (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

It is important to note that the date and timings for the same are set to change for international fans based on their location. They are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 4.15 pm, Saturday, March 25

Central Standard Time: 6.15 pm, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 7.15 pm, Saturday, March 25

British Standard Time: 1.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 2.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 5.45 am, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 8.15 am, Sunday, March 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 9.45 am, Sunday, March 26

Fans who will be attending the event in person can watch the anime's Red Stage, which will not be as easy for international fans. Unlike Jump Festa, which was streamed on YouTube, international fans have had to previously pay to watch the stream. Additionally, the stream might not have English subtitles, leaving fans waiting for the announcements until they are made after the stages.

What to expect from Spy X Family Red Stage at AnimeJapan 2023?

As per the Spy X Family announcement for AnimeJapan 2023, the four main cast members, i.e., the voice actors of the Forger family members are set to be present during the stage. Takuya Eguchi (Loid), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya), Saori Hayami (Yor), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond) will host the Spy X Family Red stage together. They may also announce some new information surrounding the sequels.

Previously, during the Jump Festa 2023, the anime announced a second season and an original movie, both of which are set to be released in 2023. Thus, the upcoming Red stage may feature the cast members revealing the teasers for the same as fans hope to receive a release window.

