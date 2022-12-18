Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime reveals release date, new PV, and key visual at Jump Festa 2023

With Jump Festa 2023 about to end, Jump Studio Neo held the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime stage, which revealed that the offering is set to release in April 2023. The announcement came alongside a new PV and key visual.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles had previously revealed trailers and promotional material alongside key visuals, however, the anime was yet to reveal a release date. Finally, the information, along with a look at the visuals, was unveiled at Jump Festa 2023.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles reveals key information at Jump Festa 2023

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga MASHLE TV Anime New PV.



Series will start broadcasting in April 2023. MASHLE TV Anime New PV.Series will start broadcasting in April 2023. https://t.co/PHmED8Mdxb

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is set to be released in April 2023. The new PV is also out, and has given fans a glimpse at how Mash is around his friends from Easton Magic Academy.

The focus of the trailer is on cream puffs, as Mash has a usual routine of having the sweet treat after his workout sessions. His father, Regro, had asked him not to go to the city. But after seeing a flyer for Goblin Cream Puffs, he can be seen purchasing the same from the store.

The PV then sees him make a cream puff. Soon after, the video shows him speaking to his friends, where fans can catch a glimpse of their relationship dynamic.

Lastly, the PV sees all five Easton Academy students ready to "move a muscle."

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks MASHLE ANIME NEW KEY VISUAL MASHLE ANIME NEW KEY VISUAL https://t.co/z5L8GBcIQc

The new key visual for Mashle: Magic and Muscles featuring the main characters from the anime - Mash Burnedead, Lance Crown, Dot Barrett, Finn Ames, and Lemon Irvine, was also revealed by Jump Studio Neo.

The key visual also revealed the release date for the anime as it referred to the PV by placing a cream puff on Mash's head.

A look at the anime's plot

Mash Burnedead as seen in the new PV (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles follows Mash Burnedead, a young and magicless boy in a magic-dominated world, where he is considered a threat to the gene pool. As people consider purging him, he secretly starts living in the forest, training his body as he wishes to become strong enough to compete with magic with just his muscles.

However, upon having his identity exposed, his peaceful life gets threatened. After this, Mashi begins his journey to be a "Divine Visionary," a role so high that people will be forced to accept his existence, by enrolling into the Easton Magic Academy.

A crowd surrounds Mash as he purchases his cream puffs (Image via A-1 Pictures)

But given that he lacks skills that are needed to survive at Easton Academy, he is already at a disadvantage, which causes him to rely on his fists.

Fans will have to wait and watch to find out if his muscles are strong enough to help him reach his goal of becoming a "Divine Visionary."

