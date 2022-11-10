Mashle anime releases promo video, reveals 4 new cast members

On Thursday, November 10, Aniplex uploaded the latest promotional video for the Mashle anime, which featured and announced four new cast members. The smash-hit manga series previously announced an adaptation as well as revealed its lead voice actor.

With this latest announcement, the Mashle anime seems to have its core cast ready ahead of the 2023 premiere. As the Shueisha-published series progresses through its final arc, all while Jump Festa 2023 approaches, fans can no doubt expect more news for the series to come soon.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the latest Mashle anime news, as well as recaps important previous announcements for the series.

Mashle anime casts voices of One Punch Man’s Genos, Fruits Basket’s Kisa Soma, and more

The latest

The latest Mashle promotional video began streaming on Wednesday, November 8, revealing some exciting cast announcements for the series. The preview video features no voice acting from the new cast, but introduces each character that has been cast, as well as features a brief scene from the animation showing protagonist Mash Burnedead.

The newly announced cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames (To Your Eternity’s Fushi), Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown (One Punch Man’s Genos), Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett (Re:ZERO’s Julius Euclius), and Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine (Fruits Basket’s Kisa Soma). Previously announced was Chiaki Kobayashi as protagonist Mash Burnedead.

The anime is set to premiere in 2023, and has been listed as a “complete” anime adaptation. This most likely means that the production team plans to adapt the entirety of the series’ manga into one, cohesive anime season. However, this information is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, and as a result, purely speculative at the moment.

Tomoya Tanaka is directing the series at A-1 Pictures studio, while Yousuke Kuroda (of all six My Hero Academia seasons) is in charge of the scripts. Hisashi Toshima is the character designer, while Masaru Yokoyama is listed as composing the music. The manga entered its final arc earlier this year, and is still progressing through it as of this article’s writing.

Hajime Komoto first successfully launched the series in Weekly Shonen Jump in January, 2020, and it was received enthusiastically with praise from critics and fans alike. The series follows protagonist Mash Burnedead, a young boy who can’t use magic but wants to provide for his father regardless. However, to do this, he must become a respected student of magic, and the series follows his trials and tribulations along this path.

