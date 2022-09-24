Mashle: Magic and Muscles revealed Mash’s voice actor and staff with an official trailer at Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime was announced shortly after the manga entered its twelfth volume. Subsequently, the series dropped a teaser giving a preview of the main character and revealing the release year to be 2023. Today, during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022, additional information regarding the anime was disclosed.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' manga fans were overjoyed with the major news that the anime is being produced by A-1 Pictures. Though the event didn’t give the exact release date for the anime, Aniplex and A-1 Pictures are expected to break their silence soon. Continue reading the article to learn about the staff and the protagonist's voice actor.

Chiaki Kobayashi will voice Mush in Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Besides disclosing the cast and staff details, the trailer didn’t give much information regarding its release and additional characters. So far, the only character revealed is Mash Burnedead, the protagonist of the series.

Mash will be voiced by Chikai Kobayashi, one of the exceptional voice actors in the anime industry. He is known for his notable performances, such as Allegro in Vampire in the Garden, Yuuichi Katagiri in Tomodachi Game, and Makota Edamura in Great Pretender.

A-1 Pictures, one of the reputed production houses known for animating Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Fairy Tail, and Blue Exorcist, has taken responsibility for Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

After the serialization of Mashle: Magic and Muscles in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on January 27, 2020, the series' popularity skyrocketed imminently. As of July 4, 2022, the chapters of the series were collected into 12 tankobon volumes.

Around the time of the release of the series’s third volume in October 2022, Viz Media acquired the rights to print as well as for the digital publication of the manga.

Here’s how Shueisha describes the story:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

Mashle: Magic and Muscle staff

Apart from revealing the protagonist's voice actor, the event also disclosed news of the series' staff. Tomoya Tanaka will serve as the director of this project. He is been known in the industry for directing the popular series, such as Hunter x Hunter, Naruto: Shippuden, and Assassination Classroom. While Sword Art Online's Hisashi Higashijima will be doing the character designs, Yosuke Kuroda will be in charge of the series' composition. The latter has previously contributed to Goblin Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Hellsing Ultimate. Lastly, Masaru Yokoyama will be in charge of the music, who has previously composed for Plastic Memories, Your Lie in April, and Horimiya.

