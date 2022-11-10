One Piece chapter 1066 (Full Summary): Robin's backstory further developed as Vegapunk's Oharan involvement revealed

One Piece chapter 1066 full summary spoilers were released on November 9, 2022, that presented the readers with the full, unofficial translation of the issue’s dialogue and events. Previous spoilers have already confirmed much of the issue’s “big picture” incidents, but the unofficial translation helps to fill the gaps between the momentous events of the issue.

One such aspect of One Piece chapter 1066, which is highlighted with great success in the unofficial translations, is Robin’s reaction to a latest piece of news. Being the only survivor of Ohara, the issue’s events are extremely emotional for her, and it gives her character additional development and backstory which fans never expected, much to their surprise.

One Piece chapter 1066 full summary elaborates on Dragon and Vegapunk’s relationship and more

One Piece chapter 1066: Ohara’s studies expanded on

One Piece chapter 1066 begins its story with the Straw Hat crew questioning what Vegapunk Shaka has just told them, calling it just a theory. Shaka explained that an archeologist in the past staked his life on it, and almost revealed the Ancient Kingdom’s name. He also said that, at the same location, the machines seen on Egghead were discovered, and their manufacture agreed upon.

This led Robin to question if he’s referring to the machine being built during the Void Century, asking Shaka how much is truly known to him. Nami asks Robin if she knows anything about this, as Shaka begins discussing Ohara’s fate with Robin. He shares his theory that Ohara learning the Ancient Kingdom’s name was the cause of Ohara’s destruction, elaborating that the Void Century they studied is actually a history of the Ancient Kingdom.

More specifically, it’s a recount of the war they waged against the 20 kingdoms that would eventually form the World Government. To prevent the name from being passed down, the World Government erased all traces of that Kingdom. The Straw Hats eventually surmise that the “he” Vegapunk had referenced earlier was the man who discovered this Kingdom’s name, and was eventually eliminated for it.

Professor Clover as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hats question why they had to be given the information, but Vegapunk counters that it’s just a theory like they said. However, he turns to Robin and asks her if she feels that the World Government’s attacking Ohara is the same as confirming the theory. She asks him why he’s sharing this and if he’s told the World Government, but he responds that even he would be killed for speaking of it.

Robin begins asking Shaka how he knows of this since Ohara’s books were the only records of Void Century study. However, Vegapunk soliloquizes that the Will of Ohara lives on, and just how Robin survived Ohara, so did the knowledge of Professor Clover, Vegapunk’s old friend. He elaborates that he returned to Ohara several months later to find it a burnt field, where he offered a tribute of flowers to Clover.

He explains that Clover was once an adventurer obsessed with learning about the Void Century, being undeterred by his 10 imprisonments. He eventually settled in Ohara, and as the world’s most famous archeologist, drew others thirsting for knowledge to the island. Vegapunk speculates that this gathering of knowledge is what caused the island to be burned down.

One Piece chapter 1066: Flashbacks galore

Vegapunk proceeds to explain that upon arriving at Ohara several months later, he saw a giant lake in the center of the island with various literature sunken at its bottom. One Piece chapter 1066 offers a flashback here, where the younger Vegapunk is seen theorizing that scholars threw books into the lake to protect them from the Buster Call’s flames and destruction.

Shaka, in the present, explains that even if foot soldiers saw them, their value wouldn’t be known, with the victory being Ohara’s and Vegapunk shedding tears of joy at their win. Meanwhile, another flashback shows Robin talking to her mother, Nico Olvia, who tells her she still has something left to do while instructing her daughter to get off the island.

Olvia seems to have been part of the Ohara scholars who threw the books into the lake, internally telling Robin that history is humanity’s treasure. She also says that for the sake of all of their futures (referring to Robin and other children like her in the world), they won’t give up.

Nico Olvia as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The flashback then cuts back to Robin and Jaguar D. Saul, and the latter is seen telling the former to be proud of her mother and explaining that Ohara fought against the world. One Piece chapter 1066 then returns to the present, where Robin is seen crying before she confirms Vegapunk’s theory on Ohara and what they learned.

She asks where the books in the lake are now, as Vegapunk explains that he wanted to bring them to Punk Hazard, but it wasn’t worth the risk of higher-ups in the Government learning of it. Returning to Vegapunk’s flashback several months after the Buster Call, One Piece chapter 1066 sees the younger Vegapunk witnessing various Giants going into the lake.

He realizes that the Giants are pulling the books out of the lake, wondering what he should do and whether the Giants know of their value. Suddenly, Monkey D. Dragon arrives, greeting Vegapunk like an old friend while saying it’s been a while. He even mocks his massively huge head here, suggesting the two were close, old friends.

Realizing who it is, Vegapunk asks what he’s doing here, to which Dragon responds by asking Vegapunk the same question while saying he was friends with Professor Clover. A shocked Vegapunk seeks confirmation, before once more monologuing about Clover’s past while also sharing his disbelief in the intel regarding Clover’s “plotting the world’s destruction.”

Dragon asks Vegapunk if he’s worried about the Giants, reassuring him that they’re not thieves and have come from Elbaf with knowledge of the literature’s value. He shares that their captain is “a strange man with bandages covering his whole body,” which leakers have since confirmed to be Jaguar D. Saul, marking his first appearance in over 650 chapters in One Piece chapter 1066.

Dragon continues, sharing that Saul essentially swore that he would protect the treasures that Oharans died to save, before sharing the concern that Vegapunk came to discard the literature. Vegapunk rejects this explanation, prompting Dragon to share his disappointment with his friend’s joining the World Government, saying he was going to invite him to join his Revolutionary Army.

Jaguar D. Saul as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, Vegapunk says that he can’t use his intellect and technology with the penniless Revolutionary Army, prompting Dragon to yield to him. Vegapunk then says that there are those within the World Government and Marines who share Dragon’s sentiment, telling his friend not to lose sight of his goal.

However, Dragon confesses that the Ohara incident is simply too much, questioning how scholars who were merely researching the past could be eradicated so mercilessly.

He resolves to create an army that can fight for the people, as Vegapunk questions how someone who can hate war like him could do such a thing. Dragon then swears to change the world and not let Clover’s death and Ohara’s will be in vain.

One Piece chapter 1066: The real Vegapunk introduced in the present

One Piece chapter 1066 then sees Nami praising Dragon’s passion, while Usopp questions if Shaka said Elbaf's name. Robin says she had no idea of Dragon and Clover’s connection, as Franky questions why Kuma saved them and why Vegapunk modified Kuma. Sanji, meanwhile, calls Ivankov a bastard after realizing he’s a founding member of the Revolutionary Army.

Shaka claims that Ohara’s literature can’t be found by the World Government, saying he instead secretly went to Elbaf and read all the literature there. This then formed the basis of his knowledge, as well as everything he’s been able to invent throughout his career. It’s once again confirmed here that the Giants’ leader was Saul, with Vegapunk sharing he’s still alive and laying low.

Robin smiles, and thanks Shaka for not letting the battles that the Oharans fought go to waste with the destruction of their knowledge. Suddenly, One Piece chapter 1066 sees the shoes the Straw Hats are wearing begin to move on their own, as Shaka apologizes for not letting them go yet but beckons them all to come see something.

One Piece chapter 1066 then shifts perspective to Luffy’s group, where Luffy tells Chopper that he sees no “riding spot” on the giant robot. Chopper guesses that it’s the kind of robot that moves on its own, attempting to activate it with his voice. Luffy thinks that the robot must have a name, and the name needs to be said to get it to move, prompting he and Chopper to tell “Robonosuke” to move.

Bonney questions if they’re kids, saying there’s no way the robot will move when it suddenly explodes. The real Vegapunk is then heard asking someone to save him, calling it another failure and saying that space-time must have contorted during teleportation. Luffy questions who it is, before turning to save him, as Bonney begins to realize who they’ve just met.

Vegapunk then asks Luffy if he’s Dragon’s son, saying he knew Luffy would one day come here. He also recognizes Bonney, telling her she’s grown a lot and that he’s glad to see her doing well. Luffy asks Vegapunk why he’s floating, explaining that Luffy’s shoes also have the capability to do so with a button and lever.

Jewelry Bonney as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy, Vegapunk, and Chopper all blast into the sky, as One Piece chapter 1066 formally introduces Vegapunk. Calling him the “man with the best brain in the world” and reaffirming him as the leader of the Special Science Group, the issue ends with no announcement of a break next week.

One Piece chapter 1066: Final thoughts

Overall, One Piece chapter 1066 is a very deep and informative issue, arguably one of the most of its kind in recent publication history. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated reveal of the real Dr. Vegapunk is also very exciting, and has created a massive stir amongst the series’ faithful fans.

One Piece chapter 1066 is also fantastic in its unexpected character development of Nico Robin, thanks to the expansion on Ohara’s destruction. Jaguar D. Saul’s still being alive also gives fans of Robin something to look forward to when the Straw Hats head to Elbaf, which is certain to happen given these recent events.

Finally, the reveal of Vegapunk and Dragon’s apparently storied history with one another in One Piece chapter 1066 is also incredibly interesting. Should Vegapunk be confirmed as the leader of SWORD, fans will most likely see these two team up their respective organizations at some point prior to the end of the series.

