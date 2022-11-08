One Piece Chapter 1066: How Jaguar D. Saul may have survived his encounter with Aokiji, explained

The first One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers were revealed late Monday evening, November 7, hinting at one of the most shocking plotlines in recent memory.

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 assert that none other than Jaguar D. Saul will appear in an Ohara-centric flashback in the upcoming issue. Fans will recall Jaguar D. Saul from Robin's flashback, as he was the one who inspired her to set sail and make true friends, as well as save her from Admiral Aokiji.

However, given that the flashback takes place after Saul has been frozen, fans are extremely curious as to how he survived this encounter with Admiral Aokiji.

Follow along as this article summarizes the most recent One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers and speculates on how Saul might have survived his encounter with Aokiji.

One Piece Chapter 1066’s unpredictable return steals the spotlight from the real Vegapunk’s introduction

An explanation of how Saul survived

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 begin by stating that both Monkey D. Dragon and Vegapunk were in Ohara following the Buster Call attack. According to the spoilers, they both knew Clover, the man in Robin's flashback who starts teaching her about the Poneglyphs and the Void Century just as the Buster Call begins.

Spoilers go on to claim that Dragon decided to form the Revolutionary Army after the attack on Ohara. His friendship with Clover, as well as the overall treachery and disregard for life that the Buster Call represented, most likely played a role in this.

Professor Clover as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

These spoilers go on to say that a group of Giants led by "someone with bandages all over their body" carried all of Ohara's books to Elbaf. Finally, early spoilers indicate that Luffy will encounter the real Vegapunk at the end of the issue. Legend has it that the real Vegapunk greets him as Dragon's son and says he knew Luffy was coming.

Following the initial leak of One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers, reputable series leaker Etenboby confirmed that the bandaged man is, in fact, Jaguar D. Saul. The news sent the fanbase into a frenzy, as they rejoiced at the return of their favorite character as well as the significant role he appears to play in the issue's alleged events.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1066



CONFIRMED BY ETENBOBY:



It is Jaguar D. Saul, the guy with bandages all over the body, who is leading the group of giants carrying all Ohara's books to Elbaf. CONFIRMED BY ETENBOBY:It is Jaguar D. Saul, the guy with bandages all over the body, who is leading the group of giants carrying all Ohara's books to Elbaf. #ONEPIECE1066 CONFIRMED BY ETENBOBY:It is Jaguar D. Saul, the guy with bandages all over the body, who is leading the group of giants carrying all Ohara's books to Elbaf. https://t.co/vK59ggmess

While fans are excited to see Saul return, there appears to be some confusion as to how he survived being frozen by Aokiji in One Piece Chapter 1066 to return retroactively. Fans may recall that Aokiji completely froze Nico Robin at one point, with the Admiral confirming that she was still alive despite her icy state.

The Straw Hats eventually saved her by gradually melting the ice with hot water, taking care not to break off any of her frozen limbs in the process. With Robin having been fully thawed and returned to a normal healthy state as a result, there’s no reason to believe that this would be unachievable with Saul and his frozen state.

Fans may recall that Aokiji's move on Saul during Robin's flashback is called "Ice Time Capsule," implying that it preserves whatever it freezes. With this in mind, it appears almost certain that both Aokiji and series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda intended for Saul to survive the freezing temperatures.

Another hint that fans are pointing to supports One Piece Chapter 1066's realism in resurrecting Saul after his freezing. During the Impel Down arc, one of the underwater prison's various levels is notorious for being plagued by freezing cold temperatures, causing many inmates to completely freeze over.

When another prisoner inquires whether the cellmate in question is dead or "preserved for the future," a still-living inmate remarks on how his cellmate is done for. Others in the cell thought this claim was ridiculous at the time. However, given that Saul survived and Aokiji's move was Ice Time Capsule, this appears to be more of a hint from Oda than anything else.

In any case, this is all speculative, with only the most basic spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1066 available at the time of writing. While full spoilers will almost certainly have answers to all of these questions, particularly who thawed Saul, fans won't know for sure until that information becomes available.

Keep reading Sportskeeda for One Piece anime news.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes