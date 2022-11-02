Not many One Piece characters know what happened in the Void Century.

For those unaware, the Void Century refers to an unexplained gap within archaeological records. The World Government doesn't want anybody to learn about what occurred back then. It's the center of several One Piece mysteries.

Regardless, a select few One Piece characters do have some basic knowledge. This list won't be ranked in any particular order. All the following information will be up to date, all the way to One Piece Chapter 1065.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been translated into the anime yet.

Only a select few One Piece characters have any idea about what happened in the Void Century

8) Clover

One Piece fans may remember Clover from Nico Robin's flashback. He was a renowned scholar from the island of Ohara and among several archeologists who researched on the Void Century. They could even read Poneglyphs, which contain the true history of the world.

Ultimately, the scholars knew far too much for the World Government's liking. The Five Elders ordered a Buster Call with Kuzan and Sakazuki onboard. Within a matter of moments, Ohara was obliterated. Clover met his end inside the burning Tree of Knowledge.

7) Edward Newgate - Whitebeard

It can be argued that Whitebeard has a very basic knowledge of the Void Century. Shortly before Roger's impending execution, the Pirate King had a friendly discussion with his former rival.

Roger answered Whitebeard's questions regarding the Will of D. He also gave details about the One Piece treasure. These mysteries will likely have a significant bearing on the Void Century. At the very least, Whitebeard has some understanding of what happened.

6) Kozuki Oden

Oden is a member of the Kozuki Family, whose ancestors were responsible for creating the Poneglyphs. These indestructible text blocks are crucial to understanding the Void Century. Four specific ones can also be used to find Laugh Tale, where the One Piece treasure currently resides.

Speaking of which, Oden learned about the world's secrets during his voyage with the Roger Pirates. He kept a journal, although he didn't reveal much about what he saw. For reasons that remain unclear, Oden wanted to open the borders of Wano Country.

5) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh is the right-hand man to Gol D. Roger. A few decades ago, their legendary pirate crew reached Laugh Tale and discovered the One Piece treasure. They also learned everything about the Void Century.

When the Straw Hats first met Rayleigh in Sabaody Archipelago, he offered to share that information with them, although this was likely a test of character. Luffy didn't want to hear anything about it, which convinced Rayleigh that he was the second coming of Roger himself.

4) Gol D. Roger

Although he was "too early" in finding the One Piece, Roger made it his mission to let the rest of the world know. He singlehandedly kickstarted the golden age of piracy. Shortly before his execution, he revealed the existence of a great treasure, daring anybody to go after it.

It's unknown what he learned about Joy Boy, but he burst into laughter after discovering his past. He even named the final island "Laugh Tale." Roger expressed his desire to live in the same period as Joy Boy, since he considered him a fascinating figure.

3) The Five Elders

Over the past 800 years, the World Government has sought to cover up the Void Century. Research over the subject matter is strictly forbidden in the One Piece series. In the present day, the Five Elders continue to run an oppressive regime, doing whatever they can to conceal knowledge.

Before Clover had the chance to speak the Ancient Kingdom's real name, they ordered a CP9 agent to shoot him. They even ordered a Buster Call on the Ohara island just so the information wouldn't get leaked. It's pretty obvious the Five Elders know a lot about what happened in the past.

2) Im-sama

The Five Elders are publicly seen as rulers of the world. Of course, that isn't the case in the One Piece series. The Levely arc revealed that Im-Sama is the true leader of the World Government. They currently sit on the Empty Throne, which signifies their royal power.

Im-sama apparently orders the Five Elders to erase certain figures or kingdoms from history. A more recent example involves the Lulusia Kingdom. Through an unknown power, it was completely destroyed within seconds.

1) Joy Boy

The original Joy Boy is a central figure from the Void Century. He played a crucial role in Fishman Island over 800 years ago. Joy Boy also traveled alongside the giant elephant Zunesha. He left behind the One Piece treasure on Laugh Tale at some point. He is almost certainly deceased by the present day.

It appears that his title can be transferred to another person. Shortly after Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit powers in the Wano Country arc, Zunesha declared him the next Joy Boy.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

