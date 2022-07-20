7 One Piece mysteries fans can count on being addressed in the series' final saga

One Piece author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda recently released a message ahead of the series’ 1054th issue, thanking fans for sticking with the story to this point. Among other things, Oda also promised that he would draw answers to all the mysteries his world still had to offer, which is certainly a tall order indeed.

While fans have no reason to doubt Oda’s word, especially regarding such a significant promise, there are still quite a few mysteries left in One Piece. Although fans can count on his sentiments to be honest, there may arise complications in the series’ final saga that prevent him from addressing every last mystery in the series.

With that in mind, here are seven One Piece mysteries so integral to the story that fans can no doubt count on them to be addressed and answered in the upcoming final saga.

Im-sama’s identity, 6 other mysteries One Piece fans can count on being answered

1) Who was the original Joy Boy?

Undoubtedly one of the biggest and longest-standing mysteries in One Piece has been the true identity of the original Joy Boy. While many fans suspected the Wano arc would provide answers, it only gave readers more questions, especially with Zunesha’s confirmation that they were once the legendary figure’s comrade.

Many theorized that Joy Boy was the king or creator of the Ancient Kingdom and attempted to make a place similar to Big Mom’s Totto Land where all the world’s races could live in harmony. While this is only a theory, it’s the best answer we have for now until Oda himself decides to finally introduce fans to him.

2) What happened during the Void Century?

Similarly, very little information has been revealed about One Piece's Void Century since its initial introduction as a concept. Fans have gotten close to learning key pieces of info pertaining to the country, such as its name, during Robin’s flashback, but these are always interrupted or stopped by one thing or another.

Many theorize that a great war mimicking the one Oda has long-since promised fans to come is a major chunk of the Void Century’s lore. Other key aspects include Joy Boy himself, the aforementioned Ancient Kingdom, and the origin of the Ancient Weapons Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus. Whatever the answer, fans can count on getting it before the series ends.

3) What is the One Piece?

Similarly, One Piece's eponymous treasure will undoubtedly be fully revealed and explained by the end of the final saga. In fact, fans have already gotten somewhat of a tease as to what it is during the Oden flashback, where the Roger Pirates were revealed to have found a letter from Joy Boy at Laugh Tale.

While there’s undoubtedly more to the treasure yet to be revealed, this is all fans know about it for now, further adding to the mystery. For someone who lived during what fans expect to be such a sad, oppressive, war-filled time, what story could Roger possibly have left behind to inspire such joy in the Roger Pirates?

4) Who is Im-sama?

Im-sama seen ascending the steps to the Empty Throne, which is secretly his (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Easily one of the series’ largest mysteries is the true identity of the enigmatic Im-sama, with the only known detail of him being his spiral irises mimicking Zunesha’s and Mihawk’s. Otherwise, fans only know him to be the true ruler of the world who has seemingly targeted Luffy, Vivi Nefertari, Shirahoshi, and Blackbeard, given he held their wanted posters in his debut.

Many suspect him to be someone from Void Century who had the Op-Op Fruit’s Perpetual Youth Surgery performed on him, giving him eternal life as a result. This would explain how he has been able to achieve the rank of the true ruler of the world, likely having held that title for centuries before the start of the story.

5) What is the Will of D.?

The Will of D. is easily one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece and is one that also seems to universally interest the denizens of the series’ world. Even Whitebeard himself grew curious enough to ask compatriot Gol D. Roger during their final meeting together before the latter’s voluntary execution.

Trafalgar Law and Nico Robin are two of many throughout the series who have expressed an interest in the origins of the mysterious initial. With two characters as important and integral to the story as them, there’s little doubt that fans will see any and all questions about the enigmatic initial answered.

6) Mariejois’ giant Straw Hat

The Giant Straw Hat as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One of the least-discussed mysteries on this list is the Giant Straw Hat seen in Mariejois, first introduced alongside the enigmatic Im-sama. Fans initially came up with several theories around the hat, with some of the most popular painting it as Joy Boy’s hat kept by Im-sama as a victory trophy, and others claiming it to be the treasure Doflamingo once mentioned.

While the hype surrounding the mysterious item has since died down, its origins and purposes will no doubt be addressed in the series’ final saga. Considering the symbolic importance the image of a straw hat invokes relative to the series, there’s no doubt it has a greater purpose which will be addressed.

7) Who is Blackbeard?

Blackbeard as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Finally, arguably the most intriguing mystery on this list is exactly who (or what, for that matter) Blackbeard is. What we do know about him is he’s said to have never slept in his life, he’s the only known character able to possess two Devil Fruits, and, based on the recent Road to Laugh Tale series, he seems to have a yet unspoken connection to Rocks D. Xebec.

Many theorize that he is related to Rocks in some way, whether being an inheritor of his will or literally being one of the legendary captain’s family members. Whatever the answers are, they’re no doubt they're some of the most highly-anticipated in the entire series.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

