10 strongest One Piece pirate crews, ranked

One Piece's powerful pirate crews have ruled the seas for several years now.

Most pirate crews are looking to find the One Piece treasure. It only makes sense that only the strongest pirates would go after Gol D. Roger's famous riches. Very few people can find the mysterious Laugh Tale.

Whether they are still active or long deceased, here are some of the toughest pirate crews in the One Piece series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views and contains spoilers

Most powerful pirate crews in One Piece history

10) Sun Pirates (Prime)

In their golden years, the Sun Pirates brought together the strongest Fish-men in pirate history. When the infamous Fisher Tiger led them, they were never captured by the Marines.

Fisher Tiger was a surprisingly powerful fighter. He once stormed Mary Geoise and freed all the slaves there.

After Fisher Tiger's death, Jinbei became a Warlord of the Sea, while Arlong terrorized the East Blue. The vast majority of Fish-men have a connection to this particular crew.

9) Donquixote Pirates

Before his eventual defeat in Dressrosa, the notorious Donquixote Doflamingo led the Donquixote Pirates and ruled over the kingdom. His crew also ran a shady operation with Kaido and the Beasts Pirates. These underworld brokers dealt with everything, from slave trading to creating artificial Devil Fruits.

The Donquixote Pirates had over 17 different crew members with Devil Fruit powers. The Marines are the only potential rivals in that department.

Doflamingo has fully mastered the string abilities of the Ito Ito no Mi, giving him total control over his environment. Of course, he isn't the only real threat in his crew.

Sugar can turn anything she touches into a living toy via the Hobi Hobi no Mi. She is very dangerous in the One Piece series as she can also erase memories of her victim's existence.

8) Straw Hat Pirates

The Straw Hats will undoubtedly be the strongest pirate crew by the end of the One Piece series. However, they are yet to realize their full potential.

Led by the powerful Monkey D. Luffy, this entire crew has caused major problems for the World Government. The Straw Hats have set countries free and taken down the likes of Crocodile and Doflamingo. Luffy even has a bounty of 1,500,000,000 berries, a ridiculously high number for a One Piece rookie.

Luffy also commands a respectable crew of strong fighters. He is backed up by Roronoa Zoro, who was trained under the greatest swordsman in the world. The crew also has Sanji, a genetically modified human with special abilities. Last but not least, Jinbei is their legendary helmsman.

7) Red Hair Pirates

Although they rarely show up in the One Piece series, the Red Hair Pirates have quite the reputation. The World Government describes them as very well-balanced, with very few weaknesses.

The powerful crew is led by Shanks, a man with a bounty of 4,048,900,000 berries. He is the youngest of the Emperors, the strongest pirates in the One Piece series.

Remember, Shanks ended the entire conflict at Marineford just by showing up. He can even defend a direct attack from Akainu's magma.

6) Big Mom Pirates

Big Mom is arguably the strongest female character in the One Piece series, with a bounty of 4,388,000,000 berries. She rules over several different territories and has a vast network of spies to gather information.

The Charlotte family is considered the strongest in the world, according to the One Piece novel A. Characters like Cracker and Katakuri have proven themselves to be very powerful fighters. During the Whole Cake Island arc, it was also revealed that Big Mom's military forces are in the tens of thousands.

5) Beasts Pirates

Kaido is a ruthless monster who turned Wano Country into his industrial wasteland of weapons. The strongest living character in the One Piece series, Kaido has the highest active bounty at 4,611,100,000. All of his major generals also have bounties in the billions range.

The Beasts Pirates have several artificial Devil Fruit users at their disposal, particularly under the Zoan type. Kaido only wants the strongest physical fighters in his crew, such as King and Queen.

4) Blackbeard Pirates

A bounty of 2,247,600,000 berries may seem rather low for Blackbeard. However, keep in mind that he literally started at zero, so that was a massive jump.

Since killing Whitebeard and stealing his Devil Fruit, Blackbeard has gotten the attention of the World Government. He is the only One Piece character with two different fruits: the Gura Gura no Mi and Yami Yami no Mi. Blackbeard's crew is also stealing powerful fruits for themselves.

Most of his crew had broken out of Impel Down. Their power level is readily apparent due to their status as Level Six prisoners. Blackbeard is working directly with some of history's worst criminals.

3) Whitebeard Pirates

Before their downfall at Marineford, the Whitebeard Pirates were considered rivals of the Roger Pirates. Their ranks consist of Portgas D. Ace and Marco the Phoenix, who are ridiculously powerful fighters in their own right.

Whitebeard had a bounty of 5,046,000,000 berries before his death. Formerly known as the strongest man in the world, it was believed that he could destroy the planet with his Gura Gura no Mi.

During the Marineford arc, the Marines had to send their entire forces just to stop Whitebeard from rescuing Ace.

2) Roger Pirates

Gol D. Roger has the highest bounty in One Piece history at 5,564,800,000. His pirate crew did what no one else ever could. They managed to reach Laugh Tale and discover Joy Boy's treasure.

For all his efforts, Roger went on to become the legendary Pirate King. His right-hand man was Rayleigh Silvers, who mastered all three different types of Haki. During the Sabaody Archipelago arc, Rayleigh fought evenly with Admiral Kizaru despite his old age.

One can only imagine just how monstrous the Roger Pirates were in their prime.

1) Rocks Pirates

At their height, the Rocks Pirates were considered the most dangerous crew in One Piece history. Their captain was the main rival to Gol D. Roger himself. It took a combined effort from Roger and Garp to put down Rocks D. Xebec.

Many crew members went on to become future Emperors, including the likes of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido.

The Rocks Pirates have a very impressive roster, which only speaks volumes to Xebec and his true power.

