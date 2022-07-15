One Piece creator Oda shares major update on final saga ahead of Chapter 1054

Twitter user and reputable One Piece leaker @ScotchInformer, on July 14, posted a translated version of series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s message for fans ahead of the final saga. The unofficial translation was done by Etenboby, yet another reputable name within the community of leakers and reporters associated with the series.

The message celebrates how far Oda and his series have come and also teases One Piece’s coming final saga. The message also claims that there’s only a “tiny bit of Wano arc left,” likely meaning 1054 will either be the final or one of the final issues for the arc.

While shocking and saddening to some fans, reality seems to be setting in for this legendary, timeless series that is truly approaching its end. Follow along as this article fully breaks down Oda’s message to One Piece fans and speculates about what’s to come in the final saga.

One Piece author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda shares message teasing what’s to come

Oda’s message

One Piece leaker @ScotchInformer's translated version of Oda's message begins with him reflecting on his childhood, where he both dreamed of and wondered if he ever could take a manga series to “the most hyped final stage.” He continues by saying that the preparations are done and that he now only has a tiny bit of the Wano arc left, indicating the upcoming chapter 1054 to be one of the last issues in the arc, if not the last.

He then laughs at how it only took him 25 years to get here, referencing his story’s age, which first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication on July 22, 1997. He then says it’s fine if readers “start reading from this point on,” since from this point forward, it will be “(the) ONE PIECE,” likely referencing the eponymous treasure of the series as well as the crux of the series’ plot.

He then teases what fans can expect in the coming years as the series approaches its end, saying that he’ll be drawing all of “the mysteries of the world,” of which there are plenty left. He ends his message by saying it’ll be “super interesting” and tells readers to fasten their seatbelts, asking them to stick with him a little longer.

Fans' response to this message has been bittersweet, with some expressing how simultaneously excited and sad they are to see one of their favorite series rapidly approaching its end. Many of them seem to feel this way, which is unsurprising, considering how big a part of their lives the 1000+ chapter series likely has been.

What's particularly interesting is Oda’s promise to draw all of “the mysteries of the world” in the series’ final saga, especially considering how many new mysteries Wano introduced. And while Oda and his series are famous for meticulously planning plot direction, covering all of the series’ remaining mysteries is indeed quite a tall order.

Nevertheless, if there’s any mangaka and series pair that can accomplish it, there’s little doubt it’s author Eiichiro Oda and the legendary One Piece series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

