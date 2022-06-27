What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1054

With the series currently on hiatus as author Eiichiro Oda prepares for its final saga, fans are clamouring for whatever One Piece chapter 1054 information they can get their hands on. Although no official spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1054 is available as of this writing, there are some key facts that can help identify what fans can expect in the issue.

As seen in previous issues, Admiral Ryokugyu, also known as Aramaki, is currently in Wano and headed to the Straw Hats. With fans knowing that the Wano arc will still be ongoing as of chapter 1054, Admiral Ryokugyu's appearance serves as a crucial hint as to what can be expected in One Piece chapter 1054 and beyond.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what fans are most likely to see in One Piece chapter 1054.

One Piece Chapter 1054 likely to feature Poneglyph reveals, confrontation with Ryokugyu, and more

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned above, fans know essentially nothing about the story content of One Piece chapter 1054 as of this writing. What is certain is that the Wano arc will still be ongoing as of the upcoming issue, which was confirmed a few weeks ago when the hiatus and final saga were initially announced.

Furthermore, the previous issue introduced Ryokugyu as having officially made landfall on Wano. In fact, per the final pages of the last chapter, Ryokugyu is currently headed to the Flower Capital and is close enough to see it over the horizon. He'll most likely come into conflict with the Straw Hats near the conclusion of 1054.

As for the rest of the issue, fans can expect it to most likely focus on Robin and Tenguyama Hitetsu, the latter of whom was recently revealed to be Kozuki Sukiyaki. The two were discussing the location of Pluton in the previous issue, which Sukiyaki confirmed to be somewhere in Wano.

Robin will most likely be shown the way to Pluton by Sukiyaki, and fans may even see Franky come along in an attempt to recreate the ship’s blueprints. He had destroyed these during the Enies Lobby arc when they came under threat of being captured by the World Government alongside the only person who could read them.

However, Franky has expressed the belief that those blueprints should exist as a way to counteract anyone who finds, restores, and uses the original Pluton battleship. As a result, it’s possible he may want to restore these blueprints to give the world an insurance plan relative to Pluton.

This will hopefully comprise the bulk of One Piece chapter 1054. It’s likely that the Road Poneglyph’s location is also known by Sukiyaki, which will hopefully also make an appearance in the issue alongside their discussions and viewing of Pluton.

Finally, fans can most likely expect word to reach the Straw Hats that Ryokugyu is on his way to the Flower Capital. There’s likely someone in Udon Prison who’s thankful enough to the Straw Hats to warn them about his arrival, despite the prison’s population primarily being Beast Pirates.

While all of this is speculative, these are some of the major plot points that fans can expect to be addressed in One Piece chapter 1054. However, nothing will be known for certain until leaked information begins releasing around July 20.

