One Piece takes hiatus to prep for final saga, fans rejoice and lament the news

It was announced earlier this morning that One Piece and its author Eiichiro Oda would be entering a one-month hiatus from publication following the Wano arc. It was also announced that the purpose of this hiatus would be to prepare for One Piece’s final saga, which will commence after the resumption of publication.

One Piece fans are, understandably, exhibiting incredibly mixed reactions to this news. Some are expressing excitement and joy, citing how important the series has been in their lives. Others are recounting the same experiences, but seem to bemoan the impending end of one of manga's best series of all time.

One Piece announces hiatus for final saga, garners mixed reactions from fans

The announcement and the reactions

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur BREAKING NEWS: With Wano concluding, One Piece will be going on a 1 month hiatus from June 27th to July 25th so that Oda can prepare for the final saga BREAKING NEWS: With Wano concluding, One Piece will be going on a 1 month hiatus from June 27th to July 25th so that Oda can prepare for the final saga https://t.co/3W9q2kXBkH

As mentioned above, author Eiichiro Oda announced earlier this morning that One Piece would be entering its final saga following the conclusion of the Wano arc. In order to prepare for this momentous milestone, Oda and the series will be taking a one-month hiatus, as well as likely rest considering the lack of series breaks recently.

Nobodybeatingmuigoku @NBMUIG @newworldartur Tf you mean the final saga @newworldartur Tf you mean the final saga

Fans' reactions have been both favorable and negative, but there appears to be some confusion about the use of terminology vis-the-vis the news. Many seem to think that this means the very next arc of the series will be its last, which is not the case.

bro_wtf @bbob43265 @newworldartur Lol y’all stop crying we have at minimum 6 more years of one piece and at max probably around 10 @newworldartur Lol y’all stop crying we have at minimum 6 more years of one piece and at max probably around 10

When Oda says "final saga," he alludes to an overarching, all-encompassing section of the subsequent story arcs. For example, the Yonko saga (which will end with the Wano arc) has included everything from Zou to the yet-to-end Wano arc. By the time Wano comes to a conclusion in the coming weeks, this story arc will have lasted over 7 years.

As a result, fans still most likely have 5 years of One Piece to look forward to at a minimum. Furthermore, the story of the series' production is riddled with examples of Oda stretching the story to include new ideas and plot points. While the claim that the upcoming saga would be the final one is most likely correct, given the aforementioned history, its length is basically indefinite.

LILI @Lili_Ruq @newworldartur That hurts more than getting rejected by my crush 🥲 @newworldartur That hurts more than getting rejected by my crush 🥲 https://t.co/nvVUMoFYGn

Fans’ reaction to this news on social media sites such as Twitter has been incredibly mixed, with many fans both happy and sad upon hearing this latest news. Some lament the impending end of a series that has been a significant part of their lives for a long time, while others are relieved to see Oda resting before such a massive undertaking.

H🎋 @splorguss @newworldartur 4 weeks without break I should’ve expected this @newworldartur 4 weeks without break I should’ve expected this

Expectedly, however, the predominant reaction is the former, even if the latter is fairly present. It’s certainly an understandable reaction, as fans of the series are known for their almost excessive fervor and love for Oda’s magnum opus. While many are upset at this news, all good things must come to an end, and it’s more likely than not that Oda will indeed deliver in this final saga.

In summation

Nika @SageOfGear5 @leandro_jooj @newworldartur Yeah. Saga will contain multiple arcs tho like the 4 emperor saga that started at punk hazard and ends at wano @leandro_jooj @newworldartur Yeah. Saga will contain multiple arcs tho like the 4 emperor saga that started at punk hazard and ends at wano

While it may seem unbelievable, the beginning of the end of author Eiichiro Oda’s seemingly timeless work is nearly at hand. Although One Piece most likely has 5 years of publication left at a minimum, the news is still incredibly disheartening for fans who have spent a vast majority of their lives following and loving the series.

That being said, it is something of a bittersweet sadness which plagues those who love the series. While watching it come to an end is undoubtedly painful, there will be an element of joy which every fan will experience seeing Luffy finally achieve his goals and become the King of the Pirates.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

