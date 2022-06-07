One Piece to go on month-long hiatus as the final saga approaches

One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga series that has achieved impressive feats. This series is currently in the Wano arc, and the overall excitement and anticipation for the conclusion of this arc are at an all-time high. The past few episodes were highly well-received, and fans eagerly wait for its subsequent releases.

However, the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, recently announced on his Twitter that the series would be going on a break for a couple of weeks. This is because the mangaka wants to take a break and prepare for the upcoming arc or a set of chapters since it will conclude the series. Here’s what we know about One Piece's break, which was announced a few hours ago.

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda announces that the series will be taking a break for about a month

According to sources, One Piece will be going on a month-long break in preparation for the upcoming 25th anniversary and the Final Saga that will most likely conclude the manga series. The manga will continue releasing its chapters up until June 27, 2022. After that chapter, the series will take a break until July 25, 2022, and this will be the 34th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Therefore, fans can expect two more chapters to be released before the series takes a four-week break.

When One Piece Film: Red was announced, the fanbase had a rough idea of how long the arc would take to complete and advised him to take a break. This was because the conclusion of the Wano arc, the release of Red, and the filming of the live-action Netflix series would coincide. Oda was against it, but he later decided to take a break. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t be able to oversee the filming process for the live-action movie due to the spread of COVID-19.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

sandman @sandman_AP Oda: One Piece will be on break between Jump issue 30-33 due to the preparation for the upcoming arc, a trip to the US for Netflix TV drama and Film Red. (*Later Oda gave up to the trip due to Covid-19 spreading.) Oda's drawing for Red and Uta's VA will be out tomorrow Oda: One Piece will be on break between Jump issue 30-33 due to the preparation for the upcoming arc, a trip to the US for Netflix TV drama and Film Red. (*Later Oda gave up to the trip due to Covid-19 spreading.) Oda's drawing for Red and Uta's VA will be out tomorrow😍 https://t.co/Wf47IS6O7v

This is probably why Eiichiro Oda announced that the manga would be on a break since there are multiple things to look into at the same time. While some fans might not be happy with this news, a good chunk of the fanbase encourages the mangaka to take frequent breaks since his health needs to be prioritized.

sandman @sandman_AP Oda's joke in the pic is funny. 🤣

Uta: Hey, Luffy. Stop being a pirate. Hey, Oda-san. Stop taking breaks.

Oda: Shut up!! Oda's joke in the pic is funny. 🤣Uta: Hey, Luffy. Stop being a pirate. Hey, Oda-san. Stop taking breaks.Oda: Shut up!! https://t.co/fOvbACvSXE

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

That being said, fans certainly have something to look forward to as a live-stream event will be taking place on Wednesday at 7:00 pm JST.

This event will be featuring the guest cast members for the characters Gordon and Uta for One Piece Film: Red. The stream will also feature the theme song, trailer, and more details relevant to the movie. Fans are eagerly waiting as the series heads towards its conclusion.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far