One Piece Episode 1023: Release date, what to expect, and more

Anime viewers will have to wait a little while for the release of One Piece Episode 1023. In the meantime, Toei Animation plans to air an old episode featuring Kozuki Oden and the Whitebeard Pirates. Understandably, some anime viewers will not be happy with this unfortunate delay.

There won't be any new content for the rest of June, but fans can expect new episodes in July. One Piece Episode 1023 is set to drop on July 3, 2022, so viewers will have to set their schedules accordingly.

Everything we know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1023

Release date and time

The anime will be taking a break this week, which means that we will not be getting a new episode until the week after. One Piece Episode 1023 will reportedly release on July 3, 2022. The time of airing will vary based on the regional timezone as always. Some viewers will have to get up early or stay up late if they want to watch it immediately after the release.

Here is the release schedule for different timezones.

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (July 2)

: 7.00 PM PDT (July 2) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (July 2)

: 10.00 PM PDT (July 2) Indian time : 7.30 AM IST (July 3)

: 7.30 AM IST (July 3) British Time : 3.00 AM BST (July 3)

: 3.00 AM BST (July 3) European Time : 4.00 AM CEST (July 3)

: 4.00 AM CEST (July 3) Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT (July 3)

: 10.00 AM PHT (July 3) Japanese Standard Time : 11.00 AM JST (July 3)

: 11.00 AM JST (July 3) Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST (July 3)

The best way to stream the episode legally is via Crunchyroll and Funimation. Meanwhile, Japanese viewers can watch the episode live on their local networks. They will be the first to see One Piece Episode 1023.

What happened in the last episode?

Hyogoro showcased his true power in One Piece Episode 1022. Over at the Live Floor, he swiftly took care of several enemies with his sword techniques. The Ice Oni virus has reverted him back to his prime. Unfortunately, he is about to enter a berserk rage which is why he requests the Yakuza to kill him.

Meanwhile, King and Queen have their hands full with Marco the Phoenix. The latter has done a great job of holding them off for the moment. However, this isn't going to last for very long. Perospero is still making his way into the castle.

Last but not least, Chopper is putting the finishing touches to his antidote.

What can viewers expect from the next episode?

Chopper will definitely play a vital role in the next few weeks. One Piece Episode 1023 will be titled Preparations OK! Chopperphage Nebulizer.

Queen's deadly virus has been spreading all over the Live Floor. Friends and foes have been affected by the Ice Oni disease. Eventually, they will completely wear themselves out and die in exhaustion.

Fortunately, there is still hope for the alliance as Chopper has been frantically working on the antidote. One Piece Episode 1023 will definitely mark his moment in the spotlight as everybody is counting on him to find that cure.

