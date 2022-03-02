Funimation and Crunchyroll merge to bring over 100+ shows to the latter platform, here's all of them

The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge is official. Since Sony's acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T in August 2021, rumors of a Funimation and Crunchyroll merge have swirled for months. On March 1, 2022, that merger was made official and is currently happening.

To stay up to date with the The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge, the following is the list of changes, anime list, and more.

Funimation and Crunchyroll merger brings changes

Changes for subscribers

The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge means a few changes for subscribers, so a quick rundown before we get to the list. If you have a subscription to both Crunchyroll and Funimation, you can cancel the Funimation and keep the Crunchyroll and have access to all the shows.

If you just have the Funimation, you'll need to cancel it and sign up separately for Crunchyroll. If you have Crunchyroll, no changes are necessary.

The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge list will now be highlighted.

The list

Due to the Funimation and Crunchyroll merge, well over 100 shows are currently being migrated to Crunchyroll.

Here is a list (not exhaustive) of shows that are being merged from the Funimation and Crunchyroll merger. Some have been combined and have markers for subs and dubs each:

Adachi and Shimamura (Sub and Dub) Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor (Dub) Akudama Drive (Sub and Dub) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Sub and Dub) Attack on Titan: Junior High (Sub and Dub) BACK ARROW (Sub and Dub) Black Clover Episodes 1-170 (Dub) Blood Blockade Battlefront (Dub) & Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond (Dub) BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense (Sub and Dub) Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki (Sub and Dub) Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- (Sub and Dub) By the Grace of the Gods (Sub and Dub) Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Sub and Dub) Charlotte (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Combatants Will Be Dispatched! (Sub and Dub) Cowboy Bebop (Sub and Dub) DARLING in the FRANXX (Dub) Date A Live I (Dub), Date A Live II (Dub), & Date A Live III (Dub) Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (Dub) Demon Lord, Retry! (Sub and Dub) Dr. STONE (Dub) and Dr. STONE Season 2 (Dub) Dragon Goes House-Hunting (Sub and Dub) Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Fire Force Season 1 (Dub) & Fire Force Season 2 (Dub) Fruits Basket (Dub), Fruits Basket Season 2 (Dub), & Fruits Basket The Final Season (Dub) Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! (Sub and Dub) Goblin Slayer (Dub) High School DxD (Dub), High School DxD NEW (Dub), High School DxD BorN (Dub), & High School DxD Hero (Dub) Horimiya (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) & Hortensia SAGA (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? (Sub and Dub) How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Dub) & How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega (Dub) Hunter x Hunter Episodes 1-75 (Dub) Hyouka (Sub and Dub) Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 & 2 (Dub) Kemono Jihen (Sub and Dub) Kingdom Season 1, 2, & 3 (Sub and Dub for all) Kiss Him, Not Me (Dub) Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear (Sub and Dub) Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan (Sub and Dub) Log Horizon 1, 2, & Destruction of the Round Table (Sub and Dub for all) MARS RED (Sub and Dub) Megalobox (Dub) and Megalobox 2: Nomad (Sub and Dub) Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou (Dub and Sub) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid & S (Dub) Moriarty the Patriot (Sub and Dub) Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 1 (Dub) & Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation (Sub and Dub) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Sub and Dub) My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Dub) My Hero Academia Season 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 (Dub for all) Noragami & Noragami Aragoto (Dub for both) Otherside Picnic (Sub and Dub) Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Sub and Dub) Plunderer (Sub and Dub) Scar on the Praeter (Sub) Scarlet Nexus (Sub) :2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team (Sub and Dub) SHADOWS HOUSE (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) SK8 the Infinity (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (Sub and Dub) & Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Battle of Kimluck (Sub and Dub) SSSS.DYNAZENON (Sub and Dub) SUPER HXEROS (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies moved to a starter town? (Sub and Dub) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1, Season 2, and OADs (Dub) The Day I Became a God (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) The Detective Is Already Dead (Dub) The Duke of Death and His Maid (Sub and Dub) The Dungeon of Black Company (Sub and Dub) The Honor at Magic High School (Sub and Dub) The Promised Neverland Season 1 (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) & The Promised Neverland Season 2 (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 and Season 2 (Dub for both) Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Sub and Dub) Tokyo Ghoul (Dub) Tokyo Ghoul: Root A (Dub Tokyo Ghoul: re (Dub) Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! (Sub and Dub) Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina (Sub and Dub) WONDER EGG PRIORITY (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only) Yu Yu Hakusho Episodes 1-112 (Sub and Dub) & OVAs (Sub) Yuri!!! on ICE (Dub)

With the Funimation and Crunchyroll merge still occurring, this list will update as time goes on.

Ease of access

Despite the reported and alleged antitrust issues this creates on a corporate level, the Funimation and Crunchyroll merge should prove to be a wise move for customers.

Since the advent of streaming services, every single major cable subscription station out there from HBO to AMC has jumped on the bandwagon started by Netflix and Hulu to offer their own bespoke streaming services. The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge should prove helpful there.

As far as customers go, this presents some confusion as it's difficult to tell what shows can be watched on what platform. The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge should at least put an end to anime exclusivity, at least for Funimation's products, and hopefully be more accessible for customers. Hopefully the Funimation and Crunchyroll merge will prove lucrative.

Conclusion

The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge provides well over 100 anime series to view on Crunchyroll's platform. The Funimation and Crunchyroll merge will be good for customers, as it will put everything in one place as opposed to paying multiple monthly subscriptions for anime.

