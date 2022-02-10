Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022: Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and other winners' full list

The winners of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 were announced today. Unsurprisingly, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen won the most awards. But fans were pleasantly surprised by less popular but critically acclaimed animes like Odd Taxi and Ousama Ranking getting their due recognition.

Complete list of winners of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022

Crunchyroll Anime Awards are decided via a two-step voting process. 70% of the votes are collected from the Judges, who also decide the nominations, and the public voting counts for the remaining 30%.

Anime of the Year

Winner: Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1 (Studio MAPPA)

Winner: Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1 (Studio MAPPA)

Unsurprisingly, the first part of Attack on Titan: Final Season was crowned Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022. Fans hope for the same this year with Part 2 as well.

Nominees:

86 (A-1 Pictures)

Jujutsu Kaisen (MAPPA)

Odd Taxi (OLM and P.I.C.S),

Ranking of Kings (Wit Studio)

Sonny Boy (Madhouse)

Best Protagonist

Winner: Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Odd Taxi is perhaps the most underrated show of 2021, and fans were ecstatic when Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 chose to order the brilliant character of Odokawa.

Nominees:

Bojji (Ranking of Kings)

Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan)

Joe (Megalobox 2: Nomad)

Ai Ohto (Wonder Egg Priority)

Best Antagonist

Winner: Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Considering that Eren is the main character of Attack on Titan, this win at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 was a little surprising to some fans.

Nominees:

Echidna (Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World)

Tetta Kisaki (Tokyo Revengers)

Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Ainosuke Shindo (SK8 the Infinity)

Yano (Odd Taxi)

Best Boy

Winner: Bojji (Ranking of Kings)

Fans were pleasantly surprised when prince Bojji from Ranking of Kings won in this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022, especially when he beat both Mikey and Draken.

Nominees:

Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone)

Izumi Miyamura (Horimiya)

Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Draken (Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey(Tokyo Revengers)

Best Girl

Winner: Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kugisaki Nobara is a force of nature and very few were surprised by her winning in the Best Girl category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022.

Nominees:

Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket The Final Season)

Shoko Komi (Komi Can't Communicate)

Vladilena Milizé (86)

Ai Ohto (Wonder Egg Priority)

Sarasa Watanabe (Kageki Shojo!!)

Best Opening Sequence

Winner: "Boku no Sensou" by Shinsei Kamattechan (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Nominees:

"Kaibutsu" by Yoasobi (Beastars)

"Vivid Vice" by Who-ya Extended (Jujutsu Kaisen)

"Ai no Supreme!" by Fhána (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S)

"ODDTAXI" by Skirt and PUNPEE (Odd Taxi)

"Cry Baby" by Official Hige Dandism (Tokyo Revengers)

Best Ending Sequence

Winner: "Shirogane" by LiSA (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc)

Nominees:

"Shogeki" by Yuko Ando (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

"Yasashii Suisei" by Yoasobi (Beastars)

"Nai Nai" by Reona (Shadows House)

"Infinity" by YUURI (SK8 the Infinity)

"Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme" by Aoi Yūki (So I'm a Spider, So What?)

Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)

Winner: Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Yuki Kaji's voice acting has always been lauded amongst fans. Everyone was pleased to see him receive this recognition at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022.

Nominees:

Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Kiyoshi Kobayashi as Daisuke Jigen (ep. 0) (Lupin the Third Part 6)

Aoi Yūki as Kumoko (So I'm a Spider, So What?)

Natsuki Hanae as Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Kanata Aikawa as Ai Ohto (Wonder Egg Priority)

Best Voice Acting Performance (English)

Winner: David Wald as Ainosuke Shindo (SK8 the Infinity)

Nominees:

Britanny Cox as Fena (Fena: Pirate Princess)

Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket The Final Season)

Adam McArthur as Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Matt Shipman as Reki Kyan (SK8 the Infinity)

Anairis Quiñones as Rika Kawai (Wonder Egg Priority)

Best Director

Winner: Baku Kinoshita (Odd Taxi)

Director Kinoshita Baku really captured everyone's attention with Odd Taxi, leading to his win at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022.

Nominees:

Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Yo Moriyama (Megalobox 2: Nomad)

Shingo Natsume (Sonny Boy)

Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Shin Wakabayashi (Wonder Egg Priority)

Best Animation

Winner: Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc (Ufotable)

Ufotable has set new records for animation, and no one was surprised to see them win in this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022.

Nominees:

Jujutsu Kaisen

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (Kyoto Animation)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Studio Bind)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Wit Studio)

Wonder Egg Priority (CloverWorks)

Best Character Design

Winner: Tadashi Hiramatsu, original designs by Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nominees :

Michinori Chiba (SK8 the Infinity)

Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama (Odd Taxi)

loundraw and Yuichi Takahashi (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song)

Atsuko Nozaki (Ranking of Kings)

Saki Takahashi (Wonder Egg Priority)

Best Fight Scene

Winner: Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nominees:

Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan (Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1)

Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Elma vs. Tohru (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S)

Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song)

Best Score

Winner: Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc)

Nominees:

DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito (Wonder Egg Priority)

Satoru Kōsaki (Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song)

Mabanua (Megalobox 2: Nomad)

PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB (Odd Taxi)

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto (86)

Best Drama

Winner: To Your Eternity (Brain's Base)

Nominees:

86

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Kageki Shojo!! (Pine Jam)

Odd Taxi

Wonder Egg Priority (CloverWorks)

Best Comedy

Winner: Komi Can't Communicate

Komi Can't Communicate has emerged as the favorite of fans and the Judges at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022.

Nominees:

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (Telecom Animation Film)

Heaven's Design Team (Asahi Production)

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan (Studio Blanc)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (Kyoto Animation)

Odd Taxi

Best Fantasy

Winner: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2) (Eight Bit)

Nominees:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Studio Bind)

Ranking of Kings

The Case Study of Vanitas (Bones)

To Your Eternity

Wonder Egg Priority

Best Action

Winner: Jujutsu Kaisen

Nominees:

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 1

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc

SSSS.Dynazenon (Studio Trigger)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song

Wonder Egg Priority

Best Romance

Winner: Horimiya

Romance has always been a fan-favorite genre, and Horimiya wins in this category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 to no one's surprise.

Nominees:

Beastars (Orange)

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (Telecom Animation Film)

Komi Can't Communicate

The Duke of Death and His Maid (J.C.Staff)

Best Film

Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

Nominees:

Belle (Studio Chizu)

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (Khara)

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish (Bones)

Shirobako the Movie (P.A. Works)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Signal.MD and Sublimation)

