Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer: Breakdown and easter eggs

Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer has just been released. While its stunning visuals captivated all fans, manga readers were especially delighted with the number of Easter eggs hidden in the trailer.

The ending of Attack on Titan manga caused a great deal of controversy. Manga-readers have since hoped for an anime-original end. While the trailer doesn’t hint at that, several spoilers and clues give Attack on Titan some food for thought.

The following article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Easter eggs in Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer

The Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer starts with Zeke Yeager emerging from what is possible, the pure Titan’s belly. This is where she stuffed him after the explosion blew him to pieces.

In the next scene, Eren and Reiner face-off, as Reiner says he wants to end all this. Eren’s hands are coated in the same hardened Titan skin as Annie’s Female Titan, probably due to him consuming the War-Hammer Titan. When Reiner asks Eren what he is fighting for, Eren replies by saying:

“Because I was born into this world.”

However, Eren’s reply to Zeke in the World of the Paths. Interestingly, after Eren's response, a shadowy figure can be seen disappearing. This is probably Grisha Yeager. This scene could be taken from after he murdered the Reiss family.

The next scene is taken from Eren’s memories and features a young Mikasa. Some fans have suggested that these could be scenes from the Intro, but the memory of Mikasa is taken directly from the manga.

The Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer then moves on to a rapid succession of self-explanatory images: Eren transforming; the Marley troop deploying ammunition; soldiers including Reiner, Armin, Connie, and Jean preparing to fight Eren; and Yelena looking at a crashing Marleyan Airship and referring to Eren as the King who will liberate them all.

Onyankopon is seen opening a door, which is the jail cell of Armin and others. It was followed by Armin asking Mikasa what she wanted to do about Eren and how they could help him.

A hand is shown caressing Mikasa’s red scarf. This is likely from when she finally leaves it behind. Piek’s Cart Titan is shown with the canon, probably when she shoots Eren in the middle of his fight against Porco and Reiner.

Gabi’s eye is shown widening, likely from when Eren told her about Falco or when Falco told her about his feelings. Falco and Gabi are seen running away with Colt behind them, likely when Mr. Nile lets them go.

Hanji finds Levi and this should be the first episode or the first scene of Attack on Titan Final Season part 2.

In Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer, Annie is shown encased in her shell and Zeke is shown passing a baseball to Eren from when they met in Liberio. Zeke says that they have to keep moving forward.

Eren is shown running from Reiner as the survey corps take the latter out. Zeke reaches out to him and cries out Eren’s name. It is cut off by Gabi’s gunshot, aimed at Eren’s head.

The silhouette of Ymir Fritz is shown as Eren asks her if she is the one who showed him the path. This is probably taken from when Eren asks Ymir to lend him her strength. The Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer shows a flash of Eren’s head being shot off.

Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer then cuts to a series of images depicting Marleyans fighting the people of Paradis, specifically Porco and Zeke. Next, we see Eren yelling at Zeke when he declined to follow his euthanasia plan inside the World of the Paths. The scene cuts once again to Reiner fighting Eren as the former begs Eren by saying:

“This is enough. You don’t have to suffer any longer.”

Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer finally shows Zeke forcefully pushing his and Eren’s heads together to use the power of the Founder. The trailer goes back to when Zeke screamed to turn all the Eldians who had ingested his spinal fluid, Falco included. Ymir Fritz is seen walking on the white sand of the World of the Path as Eren says:

“You keep moving forward, even if you die, even after you die.”

Interestingly, in the manga, Eren says this line to Grisha Yeager in the memory where he and Zeke visit. In the final scene of Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 trailer, Eren is shown in front of the Coordinate. This could be where the Paths converge or where he appears after his head has been shot off. In the background, Eren is heard saying:

“It's who I've been since the time I was born.”

Final thoughts

Eren's memories (Image Via ReadSNK.com)

While the Attack on Titan final Season part 2 trailer does not notably support the theory of an anime-original ending, it does deliver brilliant animation and a fitting original soundtrack along with plenty of hidden clues. Attack on Titan Final Season part 2 starts airing from January 9, 2022.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

