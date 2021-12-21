MAPPA releases 'Attack on Titan' Final Season Part 2 trailer and release date

The animation studio MAPPA released the trailer for the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 today, and the fandom is on its toes with excitement. While no subtitles are available for the trailer, the overall execution is breathtaking.

MAPPA took some heat after they took over the production of Attack on Titan Final Season from Wit Studio, with the animation being especially criticized. However, the company has managed to silence all such criticism with this trailer.

'Attack on Titan' Final Season Part 2 trailer impresses everyone

The trailer

The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer begins with Reiner and Eren charging at each other before it cuts to the latter's memory of Mikasa. A series of images regarding the fight between Yeagerists and Marleyans are shown, including Armin and Mikasa individually deciding how to handle Eren and Hanji finding a wounded Levi.

A little girl with blond hair is shown, the same one from the visual key, likely Ymir Fritz. The trailer moves through several images of the battle between Eren and the people who want to stop him, mainly focusing on his fight with Reiner.

It then shows Zeke's scream turning multiple people into Titans before Ymir is seen walking on the sand. After the credits and title cards, the final scene of the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer depicts Eren standing in front of the Coordinate, or where the Paths cross.

Release date

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will be released at 00.05 am on January 9, 2022, on NHK General TV. As of yet, the simulcast information is not available.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 was streamed on Toonami and Funimation. Hopefully, the sequel will also be broadcast there.

Soundtrack and animation

The animation for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 seems smoother and more detailed than its prequel. The use of CGI is blended well with the animation, and the colors seem more vibrant.

The soundtrack by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto seems fitting for the darker tone of the final part of Attack on Titan. One of the most criticized aspects of Part 1 of the Final Season was the intro.

While the intro for this part was not featured in the trailer, the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer does give fans hope that there will be a drastic improvement there as well.

The voice acting sounds impeccable as well. Yuki Kaji (Eren), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner), and Takehito Koyasu (Zeke) especially left viewers speechless from just this trailer. Fans can't wait to check out what Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has in store for them.

