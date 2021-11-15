Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Official teaser reveals Eren’s memories, and it’s a sight to behold

With the release of the second part of Attack on Titan's final season firmly in sight, fans are eagerly waiting to see what it has to offer. Attack on Titan creators know how eager fans are and have released a teaser to satiate their hunger. Fans of Attack on Titan were treated to a brand new, key visual for the upcoming second part of Attack on Titan Season 4.

But what exactly did this teaser show the fandom?

Attack on Titan official teaser reveals Eren’s memories

At a special event held by Saitama, some of the major visuals for the second half of Attack on Titan Season 4 were revealed. The teaser is credible as it was released by Attack on Titan’s official Twitter account. These visuals show an older Eren remembering the path he took. Reminiscent of a time jump, this older Eren looks back on his entire Attack on Titan journey.

アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント @anime_shingeki

新ビジュアル公開！



TVアニメ「進撃の巨人 The Final Season」

第76話「断罪」NHK総合にて

2022年1月9日(日)24時5分放送開始！



TV Anime "Attack on Titan" The Final Season new key visual has been released!



shingeki.tv/final/



#shingeki TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」The Final Season新ビジュアル公開！TVアニメ「進撃の巨人 The Final Season」第76話「断罪」NHK総合にて2022年1月9日(日)24時5分放送開始！TV Anime "Attack on Titan" The Final Season new key visual has been released! TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」The Final Season新ビジュアル公開！TVアニメ「進撃の巨人 The Final Season」第76話「断罪」NHK総合にて2022年1月9日(日)24時5分放送開始！TV Anime "Attack on Titan" The Final Season new key visual has been released!shingeki.tv/final/#shingeki https://t.co/kKcnLvcsIo

This visual release is one of the most important teasers given to the Attack on Titan community thus far. All other releases have been vaguely brief, or just long enough to leave fans with more questions than answers.

These visuals of Eren's memories are not only a sight to behold, but they provide much-needed insight into what Eren is thinking. With his drastic change in character, it is important for the Attack on Titan fanbase to know what led Eren to the path he is on now.

The teaser gave fans a look at what made Eren become the antagonist, what drove him to start the rumbling, and most importantly, a look into the memories Eren uncovered when he kissed Historia’s hand. Memories that appear the be the catalyst for Eren Yeager’s downward spiral.

Where to view Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2

Part one of the Attack on Titan Final Season set the foundation for the rest of the show. This is where viewers get a look into life outside the walls. A deeper insight into Zeke Yeager’s life was gained, and the lives of the Marleyans was given a more in-depth explanation.

This season allowed viewers to see another side of the characters. Berthold’s background was revealed which gained him some sympathy from the Attack on Titan fandom. Not to mention that Attack on Titan Final Season was the debut for the new and improved Eren Yeager.

This part premiered on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan on NHK-G from December 2020 to March 2020. Part two of Attack on Titan Final Season can be viewed on Funimation and Crunchyroll as well, but will premiere on NHK-G on January 10, 2021, at 12:05 AM (JST).

Edited by R. Elahi