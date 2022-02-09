Twitter has it out for Ken Wakui over bad writing after Tokyo Revengers chapter 241

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241 has caused fans to take to Twitter to express their anger at Ken Wakui for inconsistent writing. While a few readers believe in the mangaka, most readers believe the story has taken an absurd turn, especially after the latest development regarding Senju’s flashback and Mikey’s past.
Twitter erupts in anger over Ken Wakui butchering Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241
Tokyo Revengers had garnered a lot of bad press ever since Ken Wakui started the Bonten Arc. Many considered the Tenjiku Arc to be the perfect ending of the manga, and speculated if he was continuing the manga under the pressure of Kodansha.
However, there were many who defended the mangaka and the plot developments of the Bonten Arc.
At the time of writing, Tokyo Revengers, Mikey, and Senju are all trending on Twitter, but none of them with positive reviews. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241, it is shown that Mikey tears open Haruchiyo’s mouth over a broken toy when they were children. The flashback was underwhelming for most readers, and most interpreted it as Mikey’s “Dark Impulse” originating from that incident.
It can be said that Senju’s memory of the event is sketchy and Mikey’s impulses had always been within him. Not all tendencies and habits have a concrete reason, human psychology does not work that way. What angered fans is that Wakui has always projected Mikey’s impulse as something that can be cured by Takemichi “saving” him, without ever clarifying what that entails.
It is debatable whether his breakdown over the toy airplane is the reason for Mikey’s violent tendencies. In keeping with the manga, it seems to be just the expression of Mikey’s darker nature, not the origin or cause.
It is only the first time Senju witnesses it, so the numerous fans outraging over it seem to be a little mistaken.
Many fans have taken to stating that Wakui should have ended the manga after Kisaki’s death. Truly, the Bonten arc has been the most controversial arc of all time. Tokyo Revengers has always neglected to close all the plot-holes or provide proper information regarding its world-building.
Either way, Wakui will need to provide the readers with not only adequate reasoning behind his creative choices but also a proper resolution to Mikey’s nature, which looks to be a deep-seated psychological issue.
If he were to resolve that with just emotional support and pep-talk, and not proper professional help, then he would send a wrong message to his readers. It is evident from the fandom's reaction to Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241 that they will not take the drastic turn of the manga lightly.
