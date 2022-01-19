3 people whom Takemichi managed to save in Tokyo Revengers (and 3 he could not)

Tokyo Revengers is a massively popular anime and manga that has just recently hit the scene. The series follows protagonist Hanagaki Takemichi as he travels to the past and fights to change the events of the present.

Takemichi must persist against insurmountable odds just to accomplish small wins. This article will cover three people who Takemichi managed to save, as well as three people that he could not.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Three people whom Takemichi has saved in Tokyo Revengers

1) Naoto

Detective Naoto (Image via Crunchyroll)

Naotio is the younger brother of Takemichi's girlfriend, Hinata. In the present, Takemichi and Naoto work together to gather relevant information for Takemichi's missions into the past. When Takemichi awakens from his first trip to the past, Naoto introduces himself and briefs Takemichi.

During Takemichi's time leap, the Tokyo Revengers protagonist broke down in front of young Naoto and warned him of the future attempt on his life. Thanks to this information, Naoto became a detective and was able to avoid death.

2) Hinata

Tachibana Hinata (Image via Crunchyroll)

Hinata is Takemichi's only lifelong girlfriend and the pinnacle of theTokyo Revengers' season one plot. It took many trips to the past for Takemichi to change the outcome of Hinata's fate.

Takemichi even returned to the present once, believing to have saved Hinata. In a heart-wrenching moment, Hinata was killed right before Takemichi's eyes. However, he was eventually able to protect her from her death in the present.

3) Hakkai

Hakkai, Second Division Vice-Captain (Image via Crunchyroll)

Hakkai is the Second Division Vice-Captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Hakkai and his younger sister Yuzuha lived under the tyranny of their older brother, Taiju.

𝙂𝙖𝙨𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 . @txughluv Taiju just expected so much out of Hakkai, it has come to a point where he starts mindless fights out of aggression towards Taiju, I believe full-heartedly that he hates Taiju and has been plotting to k!ll him for a while now. Taiju just expected so much out of Hakkai, it has come to a point where he starts mindless fights out of aggression towards Taiju, I believe full-heartedly that he hates Taiju and has been plotting to k!ll him for a while now. https://t.co/p939Cfr1rj

Second Division Captain Mitsuya made a deal with Taiju to trade Hakkai for Yuzuha's freedom. This prompted a fierce battle between members of Toman and Taiju.

angel ♡ || rcbyf! @T0MANS_K3ISUK3 Hanagaki “I’m gonna show you what it means to fight back” Takemichi



please he’s so cool for going up against taiju like this and not once did he yield or regret his decision to fight him for hakkai Hanagaki “I’m gonna show you what it means to fight back” Takemichi please he’s so cool for going up against taiju like this and not once did he yield or regret his decision to fight him for hakkai https://t.co/Ep1eznfukc

Even when beaten to a pulp, Takemichi stands up for both of the siblings, giving them hope. Toman eventually wins against Taiju when Mikey and Drakken arrive, liberating Hakkai and Yuzuha from a life of suffering.

Three people who Takemichi failed to save in Tokyo Revengers

1) Mikey

Mikey meets Takemichi (Image via Crunchyroll)

Mikey, the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang, takes a special liking to Takemichi. As the plot of Tokyo Revengers unfolds, it becomes clear that Mikey is one of the focal points of the story.

In addition to everything else he is working to accomplish, Takemichi must save Mikey from his inner demons. Mikey's journey down the path of darkness is what allows Kisaki to wreak havoc in the present. Despite all of Takemichi's attempts, Mikey in the present is warped by his darkness.

2) Drakken

Drakken (Image via Crunchyroll)

Drakken is the Vice-Commander of Toman. A part of Takemichi's earlier missions in Tokyo Revengers is to save Drakken from being killed in the present. Drakken is Mikey's closest friend, and is at one point believed to be only one who can keep Mikey's dark side under control.

Takemichi pushes himself to his limit defending Drakken, and Tokyo Revengers fans were treated to a rewarding moment when the Vice-Commander survived. However, in the current Tokyo Revengers manga arc, Drakken sacrifices his life to save Takemichi.

3) Kisaki

Tetta Kisaki (Image via Crunchyroll)

Kisaki is the main antagonist of Tokyo Revengers. This evil genius is the mastermind behind all of Takemichi's grief and sorrow. As the plot unravels, information about the mysterious puppet master is revealed. Nobody could have predicted that Kisaki secretly admired Takemichi. During a strange encounter, Kisaki tells Takemichi that he failed to save him. In one of the alternate timelines of the present, Kisaki is about to shoot Takemichi when much to his surprise, Kisaki calls him his hero.

Kisaki getting ready to shoot Takemichi (Image via Kodansha)

While there are still many questions to be answered about Kisaki, it is clear that he wanted Takemichi to save him in some capacity. When Takemichi and Kisaki fought in the past, Kisaki is killed by a speeding truck. Seeing as Kisaki is dead, Takemichi failed to save him.

