5 anime characters who have the strongest resolve

A strong resolve is an important personality trait for an anime character that viewers relate to. Everyone wants to have an important reason to accomplish their goals. In order to do so, however, one must be dedicated to the task at hand.

This article will list five anime characters who possess an iron will and have a good reason for their unbreakable resolve.

5 anime characters that have remained steadfast for a good reason

1) Tanjiro - Demon Slayer

Bearing witness to the remains of his slaughtered family, the protagonist of the Demon Slayer anime entered a world of despair. His sister, Nuzuko, was the only survivor of a demon attack. Tanjiro swore to save this last surviving member of his family, only to discover that Nezuko had been turned into a demon.

With nobody else to call family, Tanjiro decided that his most important duty in life was to save Nezuko by turning her back into a human. In order to do so, he must join the Demon Slayer Corps and find a remedy for his sibling. This anime protagonist is driven by the need to save his sister, a desire that is both selfish and selfless. His passionate resolve is steeled by his love for the only family member he has left.

2) Takemichi - Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi throwing a punch (Image via Kodansha)

Trapped traveling between timelines, this Tokyo Revengers anime protagonist can never waiver in his mission. After being unexpectedly sent to the past, Takemichi has the sole goal of preventing the impending deaths of his middle school girlfriend and her younger brother. Takemichi's middle school girlfriend, Hinata, is the only woman he's ever dated. Upon returning to the past he realizes how wonderful she always was. Saving her life is reason enough to endure the hellish trials in front of him. But when he builds new friendships in the anime and returns to the timeline of the present, he realizes that it's not just Hinata and her brother's lives at stake.

Takemichi must succeed against monumental odds to change the events of the past in order to save the people he loves. Knowing that the lives of the people closest to him are riding on his back keeps the fire burning strong in Takemichi's heart. Even when he's beaten and bloody, this anime protagonist forces himself to stand up and keep pushing forward. He gets his resolve from the responsibility of protecting the people most important to him both in the past and the future.

3) Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo stands atop the Jujutsu Kaisen anime world when it comes to cursed energy. Possessing the legendary Six-Eyes and inimaginable cursed techniques, Gojo is well aware of what he means to the world. Since childhood, Gojo has been adept intellectually as well as in using cursed energy. Gojo has the power to wipe out entire cities, although thankfully for humanity, he's not that type of man.

However, Gojo is willing to sacrifice the lives of innocent people for the greater good of humanity. His unwavering resolve comes from the desire to fulfill his goals. Gojo is extremely aware of how the world is shifting toward a new age of sorcerery. He wants to be one of the main architects who sculpts the coming era, and is intent on doing everything he possibly can to guide the world toward what he deems is the best outcome.

4) Son Goku - Dragon Ball

Goku Super Saiyan (Image via Toei Animation)

The responsibility Goku carries on his shoulders is always increasing in weight. As a child, Goku defended the world from the Red Ribbon Army as well as from the Demon King Piccolo in the Dragon Ball anime. As an adult, he defended Earth from the Saiyans. But that was nothing compared to the threat that Freiza posed to the galaxy. The same can be said of Cell, who threatened to wreak havoc even beyond Earth if the Z Fighters couldn't stop him. Years later, Buu struck fear into the hearts of even the Supreme Kai Shin, ruler of the eastern area of both the living and the underworld.

Knowing that he is the main barrier preventing destruction on a massive scale is part of what makes this anime protagonist so determined. The other facet of his resolve is somewhat selfish; Goku is always seeking to push his strength beyond his boundaries as well as fight strong opponents. Even though he is protecting worlds beyond his own, Goku can't escape his Saiyan blood and the thrill of battle. In the Dragon Ball Super anime, Goku takes on responsibility of a greater scale than ever as he fights to preserve his entire universe and timeline.

5) Uchiha Madara - Naruto

Uchiha Madara in the Naruto anime (Image via Viz Media)

Born into an unforgiving world of war, Madara was forced to develop a thick skin as a child. Even when he met Hashirama and the two became friends, they knew better than to reveal their family names as doing so would also reveal their allegiances. Both children knew that they were members of rival clans and would have to fight to the death.

As Madara lived through war and eventually peace, he saw the deaths of countless family members and comrades. Even after the age of constant battle ended, this anime antagonist could not escape the haunting shadow of death. Doubtful that peace could ever be acquired through diplomacy, Madara hatched a plan to bring tranquility to the Earth. His Eterenal Tsukuyomi would subdue all of humanity within an endless dream, a false reality where each person could live a life in which their loved ones never died.

Scarred by pain and driven by sorrow, Madara decided that he would go to any length to achieve his idea of peace. Pulling the strings even from beyond the grave, this Uchiha legend displayed an eternal resolve.

