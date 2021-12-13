Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235: Is Takemichi getting stronger? Predictions, release dates, and more

Fans are eagerly awaitingTokyo Revengers Chapter 235 after much speculation has arisen post the release of Chapter 234. Chief question that keeps getting asked repeatedly is whether Takemichi Hanagaki is getting stronger.

In terms of character, Takemichi Hanagaki is probably the strongest, mentally, in Tokyo Revengers manga, but fans wish to see Takemichi get physically stronger as well, and many readers wonder if that will take place in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235.

Will Takemichi become stronger in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235?

Takemichi vs Masataka Kyomizu (Image Via LIDENFILMS)

Despite being the protagonist of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi has consistently failed to hold his own in any fight. However, that is not to say that he is a bad fighter, even though his friend Akkun might have said so during his fight with Kyomasa. It definitely does not mean that he is a badly written character either.

However, Takemichi keeps getting pitted against stronger and stronger opponents, and often gets beaten within an inch of his life.

Kil @TrapZxldyck If you think Takemichi is a bad MC for the pure fact he isn’t strong or Op plz block me cuz you obviously don’t understand the point of his character If you think Takemichi is a bad MC for the pure fact he isn’t strong or Op plz block me cuz you obviously don’t understand the point of his character https://t.co/wgVZ4eSduh

One of Takemichi’s most admirable qualities is his ability to persevere. He keeps on fighting as long as there is any fight left in him and beyond. This earnestness is what endears Takemichi to the readers, and has inspired so many characters throughout Tokyo Revengers. Some might even say that it is the point of his character.

As a character, Takemichi is both resolute and firm, strong in the way few characters in the series are. Even in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, his resolve to fight alone, to protect those he cares for despite knowing that he will never be thanked for it, speaks of the strength of his character.

spica ⋆ @shinicihro takemichi is strong, on his own ways. valid.



please, don't debate me about this.

i'm only want to appreciate him more, cuz he deserved. takemichi is strong, on his own ways. valid.please, don't debate me about this.i'm only want to appreciate him more, cuz he deserved. https://t.co/6rEylYsFuj

However, readers are a little concerned with seeing Takemichi spend half of his time in the hospital, always getting beaten up and left bleeding on the ground.

Tokyo Revengers is a manga about middle-school delinquent gangs, and thus, it features many incredible fight sequences. Yet, even after 234 chapters, none of those fights belong to Takemichi.

It is understandable that having the protagonist of an action manga not be the best fighter in said manga is somewhat unique. It definitely seems like mangaka Wakui Ken is not going to deviate from that any time soon.

hananana ia @michihearts just realized takemichi said he’s going to fight alone without getting anyone involved because he plans to die alone… no one hmu. just realized takemichi said he’s going to fight alone without getting anyone involved because he plans to die alone… no one hmu. https://t.co/zJgVB4YpuM

But, if Takemichi is going to act on his own from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, as he declared in Chapter 234, he would need to have considerable self-defence capacity in order to go against something like Kanto Manji Gang with Mikey at its head.

It seems unlikely that Chifuyu or one of ex-members of Toman will reconcile with Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 just yet, so that leaves Takemichi effectively on his own in terms of fighting and protecting himself.

In the Bonten arc, if Takemichi wants to even travel back to the future in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235, he would have to shake hands with Mikey, which he cannot do with his current strength. In any case, if Wakui intends for Takemichi to continue on his own for a while, Takemichi will have to get physically stronger.

When will Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 release and where can fans read it?

蒼耶 SOUYA @S0UY4ZST takemichi knowing well that his most difficult battle is loneliness but having to force himself to go through it because he feels like he has no other choice takemichi knowing well that his most difficult battle is loneliness but having to force himself to go through it because he feels like he has no other choice https://t.co/ej8LFJuGRZ

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 is slated to be released on December 15, December 14 for some regions. It will be available on the various platforms listed on Kodansha’s website, but readers will have to pay a fee.

TCBScans is expected to get the unofficial English scans of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 up by December 15 as well, and it will be available on various online manga reading platforms. The manga usually does not release raw scans until a day before, but spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 235 are expected to come in from December 13, 2021.

