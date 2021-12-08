Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234: A step closer to Bonten

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 was released today and the previous leaks seem to have been somewhat accurate. The tension of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 233 finally reaches a conclusion, but not the one anyone wanted. It looks like Ken Wakui is determined to make things bleak for both his readers and Takemichi.

Did Chifuyu leave Takemichi alone in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234?

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 is titled There's no mending, and it continues the Bonten arc.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 233 recap

Mikey threatening Senju (Image via Weekly Shōnen Magazine)

After breaking Takemichi’s arm, Mikey beats South to death. As Kokonoi takes charge and announces Kanto Manji Gang to be the winner of Battle of Three Deities, Akashi Takeomi calls Mikey inhuman.

Enraged, Mikey moves towards him as Takemichi runs in. Mikey then shifts his focus onto Takemichi and proceeds to pummel him into the ground while Senju and Koko watch horrified.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234

MARIAH ; TR 234 @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 234



can we just appreciate kokonoi hajime for making time to visit takemichi to see how he’s doing? also, him being a fine specimen that he is? // tokyo revengers chapter 234 can we just appreciate kokonoi hajime for making time to visit takemichi to see how he’s doing? also, him being a fine specimen that he is? https://t.co/j1TZBPb2EW

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 continues from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 233. Takemichi brokenly calls out Mikey’s name, but Mikey does not stop and continues to hit him until Takemichi loses consciousness.

Takemichi wakes up in the hospital, and Koko is there to tell him that he had been unconscious for three days. Koko informs him that it was Senju who saved him. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 then shows a flashback with Senju kneeling down in front of Mikey, shielding Takemichi. As Koko informs Takemichi, Senju was in no condition to fight, so she promised to dissolve Brahman in exchange for Mikey sparing Takemichi.

Senju begging Mikey (Image via Weekly Shōnen Magazine)

With Brahman dissolved, the Kanto Manji gang absorbed Rokuhara Tandai, and the gang war came to an end in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234. Koko leaves with a warning for Takemichi to learn from this battle. Takemichi thinks back on what happened and realizes that Mikey really was about to kill him, and concludes that this is not the Mikey he knew.

MARIAH ; TR 234 @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 234



it's not that i'm invalidating chifuyu's feelings but bro, takemichi still deserves better. draken didn't die just for the toman members to blame takemichi for it. it was his initiative to protect and save michi from those bullets. // tokyo revengers chapter 234 it's not that i'm invalidating chifuyu's feelings but bro, takemichi still deserves better. draken didn't die just for the toman members to blame takemichi for it. it was his initiative to protect and save michi from those bullets. https://t.co/m0cgADVmli

The next time Takemichi wakes up in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, he sees Chifuyu crying by his bedside. Chifuyu informs him that he went to Draken’s funeral, and he can’t process why Draken had to die.

In his grief, Chifuyu asks Takemichi why he came back from a future that seemed so good, while yelling at Takemichi’s that it’s his fault Draken is dead. But Chifuyu realizes what he was about to say and cuts himself off midway, apologizing to Takemichi. However, Takemichi acknowledges the blame and admits to being at fault.

♡khachapuri| TR 234 @senmuo spoiler Tokyo Revengers 234

.

No matter what happened, Hina was always on the side of Takemichi. She will support any decision he makes. Once again I understand hina is the best girl .. spoiler Tokyo Revengers 234.No matter what happened, Hina was always on the side of Takemichi. She will support any decision he makes. Once again I understand hina is the best girl .. https://t.co/CnOR44VrC6

On the next page of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, Chifuyu leaves in anger, telling Takemichi to get better so that he can properly beat some sense into him. As he leaves, Chifuyu bumps into Hina who has come to visit and take care of Takemichi. Hina asks him if he is leaving, and Chifuyu tells her that it's alright, indicating that he has said what he came to say.

On the last page of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, we see Takemichi resolve to not involve anyone else, and fight the battle himself.

In conclusion

The end of the Battle of the Three Deities (Image via Weekly Shōnen Magazine)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 marks the end of the Battle of the Three Deities. With Brahman dissolved and Rokuhara overtaken by the Kanto Manji Gang, the formation of the future Bonten seems very close. The future that Takemichi had come back to change seems to have further solidified. Mikey has made himself completely irredeemable, and Takemichi has finally realized that saving Mikey is far harder than he thought.

dia ♡ | haitani bros ❤ @oikawaisluv //tokyo revengers 234 spoilers//



chifuyu is a human. he is angry and sad but he apologized to takemichi right away when he realized about he just said so stop throwing hate to chifuyu 😭 //tokyo revengers 234 spoilers//chifuyu is a human. he is angry and sad but he apologized to takemichi right away when he realized about he just said so stop throwing hate to chifuyu 😭 https://t.co/PJYy5XFC5p

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 also marks Chifuyu’s reappearance, and while Chifuyu’s anger at Takemichi seems uncharacteristic, it looks like Draken’s death might have triggered his trauma from Baji’s death. Takemichi, on the other hand, has completely isolated himself, and it can be speculated that he will push Hina away soon.

It is unlikely that Takemichi will go back to Senju and Brahman for help, but how he faces Senju is something to be seen. Hina has also returned in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234, and she might be able to talk some sense into Takemichi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 234 is officially available for reading on Kodansha's online platforms. Chapter 235 is slated to be released on December 15 in most regions and will be available for reading on the same platforms.

Edited by Siddharth Satish