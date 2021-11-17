Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231: Mikey’s complete descent into darkness

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 was released today, and the tension of the Bonten Arc has gone up another notch.

Wakui Ken's Tokyo Revengers has overtaken Attack on Titan manga sales recently. With the show going through a high-tension arc, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 was one of the most anticipated chapters, and readers weren’t disappointed.

(This article includes spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga)

Mikey succumbs completely to darkness Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231: Recap of Chapter 230

Mikey's elder brother Shinichiro seen through Takeomi's eyes (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 230, we see a bit of Akashi Takeomi’s past with his friend Shin, aka Sano Shinichiro. Takeomi started The Black Dragon gang with Shin, and fell into despair after his death, until his little sister Senju finally took up the mantle of Brahman’s leadership.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 230, Senju begins to fight South, leader of the Rokuhara gang. After her first attack, South gets up again and prepares to fight, which continues into Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231

Mikey vs Kakucho (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231: Blood-Chilling announces two simultaneous fights taking place, Senju vs South and Mikey vs Kakucho, focusing on Mikey’s fight. As he keeps attacking, Kakucho notes that fighting Mikey now is like fighting a ghost. Mikey's eyes do indeed look lifeless in the next panel, and as they focus on his hand, we finally see Mikey’s acknowledgement of Draken’s death.

Mikey After Draken's death in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231(Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

Mikey seems to finally lose his last bit of hope as darkness shrouds him. Elsewhere, South defeats Senju and moves towards Mikey. As Takemichi touches South in order to stop him, he has a vision of the latter lying dead on the ground. As he wonders how that could be possible, Kakucho is thrown in front of them, and with soulless eyes, Mikey approaches South in the final page of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231.

Breakdown and response

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 finally gives the readers Mikey’s reaction to Draken’s death. Readers were disappointed when Mikey showed no reaction at all upon learning of Draken’s death, which took place in Chapter 223.

Mikey when Draken is saved after getting stabbed (Image Credit: Lidenfilms)

It vexed readers when Mikey, who went berserk at Baji’s death and Pah-chin’s arrest, who periously cried in relief when Draken lived after getting stabbed, only gave cold replies to Kokonoi after being told of Draken’s death.

Mikey's monotone response to Koko about Draken vexed astonished both Takemichi and readers. (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen Mgazine).

However, it is finally shown in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 that with the death of Draken — who was called Mikey’s heart by many characters including Takemichi — Mikey has lost his ability to feel any emotion at all, leaving him empty and an easy prey to darkness.

As many readers had predicted, Draken’s death was the worst possible scenario in Takemichi’s quest to save Mikey from darkness. And it is proven in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 that saving Mikey from completely succumbing to his dark persona, whom Takemichi met in the last future, will now be nigh on impossible.

Takemichi's vision about South (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

Takemichi’s vision at the end of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231 is indicative of Mikey killing South, but as we saw with Draken, the visions are not absolute and can be changed by interfering at the right moment.

What to expect from Chapter 232

Mikey approaches South (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 232 will definitely feature a fight between Mikey and South, and more details about how and why Takemichi is getting these visions of the future could be explained. Takemichi will probably try to keep Mikey from killing South. Whether or not he succeeds, and what happened to Senju, will be answered in Chapter 232.

Tokyo Revengers @TRPicture Congratulations to Tokyo Revengers for being the only anime to have Mikey Congratulations to Tokyo Revengers for being the only anime to have Mikey https://t.co/ef93ifgsdR

Sanu Manjiro is the most popular character in Tokyo Revengers, and no reader wants him to face such a terrible fate. However, it seems that with Tokyo Revengers Chapter 231, Wakui is telling readers to give up on their hope of Draken’s return.

Mikey and Draken (Image Credit: Weekly Shounen magazine)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 232 will come out on November 24, and can be read on Kodansha’s official website.

