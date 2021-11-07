Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Release window, leaks, rumors, where to watch and more

Tokyo Revengers was one of the most popular anime of the Spring 2021 anime season. While the second season currently has no official release information, we can get a good idea of what Tokyo Revengers S2 will look like.

Note: Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers S1 and beyond

Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Important information you need to know

Tokyo Revengers Season 1 adapted exactly 73 chapters of the manga over 24 episodes. Assuming S2 will be roughly the same length, fans can expect to see the Black Dragon arc covered in its entirety along with half of the Tenjiku arc.

This is especially noteworthy, as the Tenjiku arc is hailed as one of the best in the series. However, Tokyo Revengers' production team could solely adapt the Black Dragon arc and leave Tenjiku for Season 3.

Kazutora (left) and Takemichi (right) as seen in the Tokyo Revengers anime Season 1. (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While it may not be a bad decision, it's a possibility that exists.

Regardless of what transpires in Tokyo Revengers Season 2, fans will likely be able to find it on Crunchyroll, where S1 is still available to stream. Fans can also expect the series sometime in late 2022, given the reasonably short production time on S1. Even with setbacks, S2 should premiere by early 2023.

Watch out for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 official release information as it breaks.

Tokyo Revengers S2 plot and characters

The Tokyo Revengers manga Volume 11 front cover, which features Taiju Shiba. (Image via Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will bring us back to Takemichi in the moments before Tetta Kisaki seemingly executes him. However, Kazutora is able to save him at the last moment and heal the gunshot wound in his leg. These'll be the closing moments of the Valhalla arc before we return to the past and with it, enter the Black Dragons arc.

Our primary antagonist in the Black Dragons arc will be Taiju Shiba, older brother of Hakkai Shiba, seen in the S1 finale. This is the same Hakkai Shiba who Chifuyu said killed his older brother for money and merged the Dragons with Toman.

When Hakkai quits Toman and goes to the Black Dragons, Takemichi begins to understand the timeline he's in.

Hakkai Shiba as seen in the final episodes of Tokyo Revengers Season 1. (Image via LIDENFILMS)

If unchecked, Hakkai will return to the Black Dragons and kill his brother, as Chifuyu said. While Takemichi recognizes the timeline, he concludes the Dragons are a threat no matter who leads them. Thus, he decides to eliminate the threat of the Black Dragons.

While some returning characters have already been mentioned, one name will likely appear via flashbacks. The Black Dragons' first leader was Shinichiro Sano, Mikey's brother, who fans saw tragically pass at the hands of Kazutora.

Shinichiro Sano as seen in Season 1 of the Tokyo Revengers anime. (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While there is still speculation, fans will probably see Shinichiro again and, at the very least, learn about him via other characters.

