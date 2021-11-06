Does Draken die at the end of Tokyo Revengers? When Takemichi was at his wits’ end 

Tokyo Revengers is the new breakout series of the season, taking the world of anime by storm. Being yet another Shonen series, many were apprehensive at first. However, Tokyo Revengers is a series unlike any other.

Tokyo Revengers follows the life of Takemichi Hanagaki. He leads a run-of-the-mill, dead-end life. He lives in a dirty, run-down apartment all while working a part-time job where he is given no respect. His entire life changes when he learns that a girl he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, and her brother Naoto, have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takimichi himself was almost killed after being pushed in front of a train. But instead of dying, he is transported to the past, where he is able to save Naoto. Back in the present, Takemichi and Naoto realize that Takemichi has the ability to save his sister by going back in the past. He agrees to go back to destroy Tokyo Manji.

The way Tokyo Revengers tackled this storyline was impeccable. In this gang we are introduced to phenomenal characters. One in particular, Ken Ryuguji, also known as Draken, seems to be fated to die, despite Takemichi’s efforts. But is he dead?

Who is Draken in Tokyo Revengers?

Draken is the vice president of the Tokyo Manji Gang. He is a generally wild individual, who loves a good fight. He is often rude to those he considers to be beneath him and relishes meeting worthy adversaries. Draken is also quite protective of the gang’s president, Mikey. In spite of his wild side, Draken is more mature and logical than Mikey. He knows when respect must be shown, and when responsibility must be taken.

Throughout Tokyo Revengers Draken is also very caring although he does not like to show it. He will not hesitate to go to great lengths to take care of Mikey. Carrying Mikey around on his back when he falls asleep, taking him to eat, and many more instances proves just how kind Draken truly is.

Draken dies at the end of Tokyo Revengers

Ever since the first time jump in Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi has learned of and tries to prevent Draken’s death. However, despite all his efforts, it seems like Draken’s fate is sealed.

In one instance during a time jump, Takemichi learns that Draken will be stabbed during a fight. He was stabbed, but Takemichi managed to save him. While in the present time, back to his old, humdrum life, he learns that Draken still died.

However, as Tokyo Revengers, Draken did die after losing too much blood from the gunshot wound he acquired from the Rokuhara Tandai. Takemichi was on a date with Senju when Draken heard a rumor that there was a hit placed on Takemichi’s life, and where it would take place. After missing Takemichi with their first shot, the members of Rokuhara Tandai fired a second shot in the hopes of finally killing him. Instead, Draken was in front of Takemichi, taking the fatal blow.

Draken’s death was confirmed by paramedics in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 224.

The gunshot attracted civilians, and to avoid any conflict, Senju asked Takimichi and Draken to flee the scene of the crime. They started running but Draken remained in place, and slowly fell to the floor. Takemichi and Senju immediately asked for help. When help arrived, they were notified that it was too late to save Draken.

Knowing that his entire purpose in Tokyo Revengers is to save his loved ones from death, Takemichi was at his wits’ end. No matter where in the Tokyo Revengers timeline Takemichi was transported to, Draken was either already dead, or about to die. Feeling absolutely helpless, Takemichi knew there was no way he could save him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Draken’s fate has been sealed since the beginning of Tokyo Revengers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande