Best new to Netflix anime coming in November 2021

As October comes to a close and Halloween draws near, everyone has their favorite anime character costumes set up and ready to go. For those looking beyond Halloween on how to expand their tastes and celebrate some beloved series, here are the best-looking anime new to Netflix in November 2021.

1) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Pt. 5: Golden Wind

Following Netflix's acquisition and success with earlier JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts, Netflix is bringing the next installment in the series to its streaming service.

Set two years after the events of Diamond is Unbreakable, Golden Wind follows Giorno Giovanna, a young Italian citizen who dreams of becoming a gang-star one day and using that power to clean up the streets and somewhat legitimize the organized crime scene.

In the opening episodes of the series, we see familiar faces Jotaro Kujo and Koichi Hirose (as seen in JJBA Part 4, also available on Netflix) taking an interest in Giorno and trying to track him down.

What could these two heroes want with Giorno? Will Giorno become successful in his quest to reinvent organized crime? What other old JoJo’s or JoBro’s will involve themselves with Giorno and his goals? Find out the answers to these questions and more when Golden Wind hits Netflix on November 1!

2) Super Crooks (Season 1)

Super Crooks is a new original Netflix anime adaptation based on the comics from the mind of Mark Millar, and is part of the new Millarworld Netflix collaboration which will see all of Millar’s Dark Horse comics adapted to Netflix in some way or another. The most well known of which is Kick-A**.

Super Crooks will be making its debut as an anime adaptation, looking to be a 2.5D animation blend style with 2D animation generally, and characters and objects being 3D rendered on top of a 2D background for certain scenes (usually action-based scenes).

The story follows Johnny Bolt, a superpowered criminal who recently escaped from jail and is enlisted by the Heat (a world renowned supercrook) to help pay off a debt with one final heist.

Being a superfan of the Heat, Johnny accepts, and finds himself wrapped up in a plan to rob the world’s most dangerous super villain (different from a supercrook) of everything they’ve got. That’s when things start to go wrong for Johnny and the crew.

3) Komi-san Can't Communicate (Season 1)

Komi-san Can’t Communicate is adapted from a well acclaimed manga and a vast majority of the manga community is praising its adaptation into an anime. A rare sight in the manga world when details of adaptations are completely unknown to average readers.

Stuttering and eventually shutting up every time someone tries to speak with her, a young student named Hitohito Tadano makes it his high school goal to help Komi-san make 100 friends during her time there.

Komi has a long way to go, but every journey starts with a single step, and fans can’t wait to take that first step alongside Komi this November when weekly episodes begin airing on Netflix outside Japan.

Edited by R. Elahi