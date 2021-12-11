Tokyo Revengers chapter 334: Is Chifuyu’s anger at Takemichi justified?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 took a turn for the worse in the Bonten arc, and since its release, readers have been speculating what is to come in Tokyo revengers 335. The main point that divides readers is the conflict between partners Takemichi and Chifuyu. So, can Chifuyu’s anger in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 be understood or justified?

What’s next for Takemichi and Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 recap

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 334, Takemichi wakes up in the hospital after Senju saves him from Mikey by promising to dissolve Brahman. Later Chifuyu comes to visit Takemichi and informs him that he has been to Draken’s funeral. Chifuyu is seen crying in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334, and he angrily says that he doesn’t understand why Draken had to die.

He asks Takemichi why Takemichi returned to the past since the last future was a good one. He then says that “it’s because of you that Draken-kun is….” and cuts himself off before completing the sentence, realizing what he was about to say. However, the damage was done, and despite Chifuyu apologizing to Takemichi, he takes the blame upon himself. He asks Chifuyu to leave, which angers Chifuyu even more. After he leaves, Takemichi resolves in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 to fight on his own from now on so that no one else gets hurt.

Why Chifuyu’s Anger is understandable

dia ♡ | haitani bros ❤ @oikawaisluv //tokyo revengers 234 spoilers//



chifuyu is a human. he is angry and sad but he apologized to takemichi right away when he realized about he just said so stop throwing hate to chifuyu 😭 //tokyo revengers 234 spoilers//chifuyu is a human. he is angry and sad but he apologized to takemichi right away when he realized about he just said so stop throwing hate to chifuyu 😭 https://t.co/PJYy5XFC5p

Chifuyu is a 16-year-old boy. While he understood why Takemichi had to return the previous times, it is now incomprehensible why Takemichi would return if everyone were alive. No one was in danger this time. While Takemichi and Chifuyu might seem the same age, Takemichi is a 26 years old adult. His reaction to and understanding why things happen the way they do is different from Chifuyu’s.

Diann @ttrhdrl Tokyo Revengers 234 spoiler

How TR fandom understand where Kazutora came from with the "It's all Mikey fault" but don't understand why Chifuyu got angry at Takemichi in the latest chapter blows my freaking mind... Tokyo Revengers 234 spoiler.....How TR fandom understand where Kazutora came from with the "It's all Mikey fault" but don't understand why Chifuyu got angry at Takemichi in the latest chapter blows my freaking mind...

Of course, Chifuyu’s anger in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 can be understood. He is a child under pressure and grief that he does not understand, and it causes him to lash out at the person who seemed to have triggered everything. His trauma from Baji’s death would not have helped either.

Is Chifuyu’s anger justified?

mariah ! @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 234



it's not that i'm invalidating chifuyu's feelings but bro, takemichi still deserves better. draken didn't die just for the toman members to blame takemichi for it. it was his initiative to protect and save michi from those bullets. // tokyo revengers chapter 234 it's not that i'm invalidating chifuyu's feelings but bro, takemichi still deserves better. draken didn't die just for the toman members to blame takemichi for it. it was his initiative to protect and save michi from those bullets. https://t.co/m0cgADVmli

In simple words, no, Chifuyu’s anger in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 is not justified because it was Draken’s choice to jump in front of the bullets and save Takemichi. Draken’s death wasn’t Takemichi’s fault. Chifuyu himself understood it and immediately apologized in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334. However, Takemichi holds himself responsible, and no logical discussion can change his mind. Is it only because Takemichi tends to shoulder everything by himself?

Is Takemichi partially responsible for the turn of events?

gany @prdslevi *Tokyo Revengers 234*



“It’s all Takemichi’s fault” “he should have just stayed in the future” y’all need to understand that he cares deeply for Mikey and wouldn’t be ok just seating around knowing Mikey is suffering. *Tokyo Revengers 234*“It’s all Takemichi’s fault” “he should have just stayed in the future” y’all need to understand that he cares deeply for Mikey and wouldn’t be ok just seating around knowing Mikey is suffering.

This is where it gets tricky. Personal goals and immediate consequences have always influenced Takemichi’s quest In Tokyo Revengers. His first consensual time travel was to save Hina. Every time he has traveled since then has been due to this one reason, with additional goals and reasons being added continuously.

Along with Hina, he had tried to save Draken, Baji, Kazutora, Hakkai, Chifuyu, Naoto, Akkun, Mikey, himself, and many more. Still, there had also been other goals such as Stopping Kisaki or saving Toman. If all of his time travels have been fuelled by individual objectives, why is this last one so widely disputed?

Well, because this time, Takemichi’s goal is to save Mikey and Mikey alone. There are no greater objectives, no future to hold. The future he had left behind was a near-perfect version of what everyone wanted, and he jeopardized that to save Mikey When he returned to the past this time. It is possible that Takemichi could have saved Mikey and protected that future, but the opposite was also a possibility.

It can be argued that that future only became possible because of all the sacrifices Takemichi made. Draken was fated to die in the original timeline, and Takemichi had saved his life, so everything came full circle with his death in this timeline. But that also negates the point of the entire Valhalla Arc.

Kira @kekkstn #TokyoRevengers234

please my baby Takemichi needs therapy please my baby Takemichi needs therapy #TokyoRevengers234 please my baby Takemichi needs therapy https://t.co/Nr9t99G3W7

Chifuyu’s anger in Tokyo Revengers chapter 334 was not justified, and Draken’s death is not Takemichi’s fault at all. At some point, the question must be asked that how far can it be justified to go for one person at the cost of everyone else? Even if Takemichi manages to save everyone, which seems less likely after Tokyo Revengers chapter 334, Takemichi himself will still remember everything. Takemichi has a tendency not to count himself amongst the casualties, but to everyone who loves him, his wellbeing is a point that must also be considered.

Hopefully, Wakui will give us a satisfactory answer in the next chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Tokyo Revengers chapter 335 is slated to be released on December 15, Wednesday, on Kodansha’s online platforms.

