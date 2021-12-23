Komi Can't Communicate Season 2: Release date, where to watch, and more

Komi Can't Communicate has officially been announced for a second season. The announcement comes after the final episode of season one aired in Japan, with Komi Can't Communicate's official website and anime Twitter account announcing the new season.

Komi Can’t Communicate was a hit manga in Japan before getting an anime, and the adaptation has proved just as popular domestically and abroad. Netflix has been streaming Komi Can’t Communicate’s first season weekly, a move that significantly boosted the series’ international popularity.

Alongside the video announcement, a release window has been announced for Komi Can't Communicate's second season.

Komi Can’t Communicate season two has been given a general release window of 2022. While no exact date has been given yet, it’s a safe assumption that the second season will come in the latter half of the year.

Alongside the general release window announcement, it’s been confirmed Komi Can’t Communicate’s second season will also return to Netflix for international streaming. Netflix streamed Komi Can't Communicate's first season in over 190 countries, with eight different dub translations and more than 30 sub translations.

Partnering with Netflix to export the show abroad is a fantastic move for Komi Can’t Communicate. Netflix is one of the biggest international streaming giants, available in nearly every country in the world. As a result, the series can reach a much larger audience than niche anime streaming services can.

Komi Can't Communicate: General plot summary

Komi Can’t Communicate focuses on Shouko Komi, a girl who seemingly has it all from the outside looking in. With stoic beauty and a perceived refined elegance by her classmates, Komi’s popularity at her new private high school surges without end.

Secondary protagonist Hitohito Tadano is a fellow classmate who sits next to Komi and one day realizes that Komi has a severe communication disorder. After befriending Komi, Tadano made it his high school goal to help Komi make 100 friends at the high school.

A key part of the series’ popularity is how relatable Komi’s aversion to making friends is. Even for those without a communication disorder, everyone has felt what it’s like to be shy or nervous about making friends. As a result, part of Komi Can’t Communicate’s immense popularity as both a manga and anime is a result of how downright relatable the character Komi and the show’s plot are.

The incredibly popular and ever-relatable Komi Can’t Communicate has been confirmed to receive a second season. Coming sometime in 2022, streaming giant Netflix has also announced its intent to host the hit show’s follow-up season.

While Komi Can’t Communicate season one has already finished airing in Japan, international fans can show their approval for Komi Can't Communicate by supporting Netflix’s release. As of this writing, two more episodes should be releasing on Netflix before Komi Can't Communicate's first season wraps up there.

Fans can continue to show love for Komi Can’t Communicate by supporting the anime’s official release via Netflix and the manga’s official release via Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday publication.

