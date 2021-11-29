Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 333: Expected release date, time, where to read and more

Komi Can’t Communicate is a well-known manga series that received an anime adaptation recently. The comedic series has a huge fanbase that is eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming manga chapter.

According to sources, Komi Can’t Communicate chapter 333 is set to be released during the first week of December.

Komi Can’t Communicate expected release date, release time and where to read

There are no official statements regarding the release date or the release time of the upcoming chapter. There are multiple sources that claim to know the release date but the dates given by these sources are not the same.

According to the manga series’ subreddit, chapters are released every week, anytime between Tuesday and Thursday. Therefore, the upcoming chapter will be released either on November 30, 2021 or during the first two days of December.

Komi Can’t Communicate is available in volumes. The latest volumes of the series are available on Viz. They offer paper-back and digital versions as well. Based on a discussion that took place in the aforementioned subreddit, the release time completely depends on how long the translators take to upload the english version.

About Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate, Tomohito Oda’s brainchild, is a manga series that has garnered fans from across the globe. So far, the chapters have been released as Tankobon of 23 volumes. Viz Media licensed the series to publish its work in English across the whole of North America.

Recently, the series’ popularity grew exponentially recently after Netflix announced an anime adaptation of the same. The OTT giant has released 8 episodes at the time of writing.

Synopsis of Komi Can’t Communicate

Shouko Komi, the protagonist, enrolls in the prestigious Itan High school. Her long black hair and graceful appearance caught everybody’s attention in School, earning the name of Itan’s Madonna.

While one might enjoy popularity and success, she faces a major problem that is holding her back from enjoying her high school experience. She is extremely shy, and as a result, she is unable communicate with anyone.

Her classmate, Hitohito Tadano, is the kind of student who doesn’t enjoy attention and attempts to maintain a low-profile image. But he finds himself being seated next to the most popular girl in school, making him the common enemy of every boy in the class.

After a series of events, he realizes that his classmate struggles to communicate with others. He promises to help Komi achieve her dream of making 100 friends during the course of high school.

