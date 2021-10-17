What is the best way to watch Squid Game? Age-old Sub vs Dub debate explored

The meteoric success of Squid Game has dug up the age-old debate between sub vs dub. While the internet may be divided on that topic, everyone agrees that the best way to watch Squid Game would be to just watch it, regardless of the setting.

Netflix’s Korean survival show has spread like wildfire around the globe, making viewers out of people who wouldn't know Korean from Chinese. The hit show quickly climbed up Netflix charts since its September 17 release, to become the most-watched Netflix show of all time, beating Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton.

Squid Game, taking inspiration from Battle Royale, follows 456 people who are made to compete in a series of Korean children’s games, for a grand prize of 45.6 billion won. The punchline? If you lose, you die.

While the show’s humongous success can be credited to Hwang Dong-hyuk’s incredible direction, storyline and the amazing actors, there is no denying that the internet is full of opinions about the Squid Game, and how to watch it.

With the show’s popularity continuing to rise everyday, here are the ways you can watch this Korean masterpiece.

How to watch Squid Game?

Since Squid Game is a Netflix show, what one needs first is a Netflix account (or not).There are two main ways to watch Squid Game, if one doesn’t know Korean- with subtitles or with dubbing.

1. Adding subtitles

Arguably the more favored of the two options, especially for regular K-drama and anime viewers, would be subtitles. Squid Game is available in over 30 languages, including English, French, and the original Korean.

In English subs, though, viewers get two options - English subtitles, and English [CC]. Several viewers of the show have recommended using English subtitles over [CC] or Closed captions, for an accurate translation.

Closed Captions are generally for those hard of hearing, and thus include extraneous details such as characters footsteps, yawns, shrieks, and music. These are mostly automatically generated, rather than manually written, and thus give the viewer an inauthentic experience.

English subtitles on the other hand, exclude the extraneous details, and thus can give a closer translation of the Korean dialogs.

2. Dubbing

The other option available for non-Korean viewers is dubbing. Currently available in over 10 languages, Netflix has made use of dedicated dubbing crews for each language. The English voice artist, being Asian American, has reportedly given an extra air of authenticity to the dubbed version, although the internet is divided about its efficiency.

Fans weigh in on sub vs dub debate

Viewers of Squid Game are divided over which one makes for a better watch. While the pro-subtitles section has pointed out how dubbed words rarely match the actor's lips, the (very small) pro-dubbing faction has claimed that having to constantly read subtitles can be distracting.

While both sides have given good points, along with evidence, victory clearly seems to be on the subtitle side, supported by several moments in the show which lose their gravity, when played with the dubs on.

Marvel director Taika Waititi, too, appeared to be pro-sub, along with millions of K-drama and anime viewers around the world. The English dub, though, has given fans a chance to show their creativity, one hilarious meme at a time.

Edited by Prem Deshpande