One Piece Episode 1022 recap: Hyogoro transforms, Marco fights King and Queen

One Piece Episode 1022 is a day in the limelight for Hyogoro, who gets one final moment of glory.

Queen's virus plays a huge role in this episode. Not only is Chopper franctically working on the antidote, he is also running out of time.

Hyogoro and several others are using the last bit of their energy to take out their enemies, right before they are fully consumed by the Ice Oni. One Piece Episode 1022 is finally available, so here's a quick recap on the ongoing events.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a look back at what happened in One Piece Episode 1022

SunDave @SunDave_ Hyogoro seems to be getting some really good treatment next episode. You love to see it.



I think he's a cool character so I'm glad. Hyogoro seems to be getting some really good treatment next episode. You love to see it. I think he's a cool character so I'm glad. https://t.co/nVLmVJo3gd

Remember, international viewers can always watch the episodes on Crunchyroll or Funimation. They can even watch previous episodes from the series. Without further ado, here's what happened in One Piece Episode 1022.

One Piece Episode 1022 - Chopper finds his resolve

He isn't giving up after getting this far (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The episode starts off somewhere in a storage room with Chopper, Tristan, and Miyagi. They are still trying to mass produce the antidote for the Ice Oni virus. Far too many people are still affected by it on the Live Floor.

Unfortunately, the Straw Hat doctor doesn't have much time left before his entire body is covered in ice. Regardless, he isn't going to lose his resolve just yet. Queen might be a mad scientist, but Chopper is a certified genius. If anybody can figure out a cure for the Ice Oni, it's everyone's favorite reindeer doctor.

One Piece Episode 1022 - Hyogoro makes quick work of his enemies

The pros and cons of the Ice Oni virus (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The scene transitions to Kojuro, the pink-haired samurai that strangely gets a lot of focus in the anime. Like many others on the Live Floor, he fell victim to Queen's virus and is losing his will to live. However, he is reassured by Hyogoro, who reminds Kojuro that everybody needs to be strong right now.

Hyogoro is currently powered up by the side effects of the Ice Oni virus. In fact, he is now back to his original prime form. He then meets up with the Mimawarigumi and easily disposes of them with a powerful sword attack.

Scratchmen Apoo watches in horror as he commands the Beasts Pirates to go after Hyogoro. Of course, One Piece Episode 1022 is his chance to shine, so they didn't stand a chance. Hyogoro then remembers what he taught Luffy back in the Udon Prison.

One Piece Episode 1022 - The Emperors attack

Trafalgar Law shows off his moves (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Over at the Skull Dome rooftop, Luffy is still fast asleep. Kaido uses the Kaifu technique in his human beast form, unleashing strong wind blades directly from his mouth. After bracing himself, Roronoa Zoro manages to cut through it.

Shortly afterwards, Big Mom uses her Cognac technique, which involves setting Napoleon alight with the flames of Prometheus. She then redirects lightning strikes from Zeus towards her opponents. Trafalgar Law simply dodges it by teleporting everybody away, via Shambles.

One Piece Episode 1022 - Marco fights Queen and Big Mom by himself

Queen is none too pleased with Marco (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Back on the Live Floor, Queen is unhappy with the way Hyogoro is swiftly dealing with his enemies using the Hana no Ittoryu: Dohatsu Kohai. While still in his Brachiosaurus form, Queen aims the Black Coffee laser beam at Hyogoro.

Before he could land a hit, Marco shows up in a hybrid phoenix form. He blasts Queen with the Hoo-in fire ball, which causes the Beasts Pirate to cough up blood. After turning into a full phoenix, Marco quickly dodges all of Queen's laser beam attacks. Of course, King shows up just in time for the assist.

Although his left wing is cut off, Marco regenerates it and fires off a Bluebird at King, who crashes into a building. The former Whitebeard commander then flies into him with a devastating knee attack. Queen transforms into his old human form, but gets knocked back with Ongle.

One Piece Episode 1022 - Hyogoro makes one final plea

This isn't looking good whatsoever (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Chopper is still trying to find a cure, but his body is starting to crack with blood. One Piece Episode 1022 shows with Hyogoro fully transformed into an Ice Oni. The remaining Yakuza members realize that he doesn't have much time left before he loses his will.

Knowing what's about to happen, Hyogoro asked Yatappe to deliver a finishing blow, just in case he started attacking the allies. One Piece Episode 1022 ends with a smile on his face. Hyogoro doesn't have any regrets left in this world.

Final thoughts

Cheezitos @cheezit0s If this week wasn't good enough, next week looks extremely good! I can only assume that Hyogoro will be receiving a lot of treatment for him as a character, but visually, the episode looks stunning. Genuinely can't wait for this. If this week wasn't good enough, next week looks extremely good! I can only assume that Hyogoro will be receiving a lot of treatment for him as a character, but visually, the episode looks stunning. Genuinely can't wait for this. https://t.co/gwbb3WQSni

Despite what the previews suggested, there was a lot more exciting action than one would expect. One Piece Episode 1022 featured Marco putting on a great performance against King and Queen.

It's a very bold move to only showcase Hyogoro in the preview trailers. Either way, he does have a very touching scene at the very end. He wants to go out on his own terms, which is highly commendable.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far