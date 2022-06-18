One Piece Episode 1022: Release date, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1022 is drawing near, so viewers better set their schedules accordingly.

The upcoming episode will mainly focus on Hyogoro and the Ice Oni virus, which continues to spread throughout the Live Floor. Now that the former has returned to his physical prime, he can finally showcase the true power of the Wano samurai. Unfortunately, he will die if Chopper fails to find a cure.

This article will provide some context on what to expect regarding One Piece Episode 1022.

Here's what viewers need to know about One Piece Episode 1022

Release date and time

One Piece Episode 1022 will first air in Japan before it hits international markets. Based on the following timezones, here's a quick look at when the episode will be officially released:

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (June 18th)

: 7.00 PM PDT (June 18th) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (June 18th)

: 10.00 PM PDT (June 18th) Indian time : 7.30 AM IST (June 19th)

: 7.30 AM IST (June 19th) British Time : 3.00 AM BST (June 19th)

: 3.00 AM BST (June 19th) European Time : 4.00 AM CEST (June 19th)

: 4.00 AM CEST (June 19th) Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT (June 19th)

: 10.00 AM PHT (June 19th) Japanese Standard Time : 11.00 AM JST (June 19th)

: 11.00 AM JST (June 19th) Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST (June 19th)

Crunchyroll and Funimation are the best places to watch One Piece Episode 1022. Viewers just need to make sure they have their account setup beforehand.

What happened in the last episode?

Viewers were treated to an early glimpse of Kaido's hybrid transformation. Back on the Skull Dome rooftop, he easily blasted away Killer as the rest of his teammates watched. Kaido and Big Mom are ready to take on the challenge.

One Piece Episode 1021 also featured Nico Robin staying behind to fight Black Maria in the Grand Banquet Hall. She gave Sanji enough time to leave so he could find the Red Scabbards. However, after a broadcast announcement revealed Momonosuke's position, Sanji was forced to make a decision.

Outside the Onigashima castle, Perospero also barely defeated Carrot. She could no longer maintain her Sulong transformation after the clouds began covering up the full moon. Big Mom's oldest child is now heading back inside the castle as Carrot lies on the ground helpless.

Here's what viewers can expect for One Piece Episode 1022

For manga readers, this anime episode will likely be adapted from Chapter 1006. Based on the preview alone, Hyogoro is going to be the main focus. The Ice Oni virus is taking full effect in One Piece Episode 1022. Nonetheless, he is laying complete waste to the Beasts Pirates in the preview.

Queen's deadly poison has been spreading throughout Hyogoro's entire body. While the old man has been restored to his prime, there is a steep cost. Once the victims are fully coated, they will enter a berserker rage until they are dead within the hour. The clock is ticking for Chopper to find a cure.

Understandably, some anime viewers might not be too excited for this episode. The perspective is shifting from the Straw Hats to Hyogoro, who is largely a side character in the story. At the very least, there is a possibility that Chopper will do something in One Piece Episode 1022.

