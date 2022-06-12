One Piece Episode 1021 recap: Kaido transforms, Robin thanks Sanji

One Piece Episode 1021 definitely picks up the pace from previous episodes.

Black Maria had set up a trap for Nico Robin in the previous episode. However, the former didn't anticipate the latter would figure out a way around her. Sanji is very grateful for Robin's presence, that much is certain.

The stakes are being raised for the Onigashima Raid. Several characters have been put in dangerous situations right now. Based on the previews for One Piece Episode 102, it's only going to get worse. Kaido's hybrid transformation is fully visible for the first time in the anime.

Here's what happened in One Piece Episode 1021

One Piece Episode 1021: Nico Robin and Brooke stand together

Brook has always been quite the gentleman (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

In the previous episode, Black Maria was taken down by a Gigantesco Mano: Spank. Nico Robin delivered the giant slap just in the nick of time. Sanji is rescued when Brook froze the spider webs with his Devil Fruit powers, breaking through his binds in the process.

Black Maria can't believe that Nico Robin bypassed her security. The latter explains how she can sprout limbs from any surface. In a funny moment, Brook also calls out Black Maria's subordinates for their monstrous appearance, despite not looking any better himself.

Sanji decides to head towards the Red Scabbards, who were gravely injured by Kaido. In a touching moment, Nico Robin thanked him for trusting her. Sanji clumsily slips on the ice in the process.

One Piece Episode 1021: The Beasts Pirates find Yamato and Momonosuke

This mouse is also known as a Mary (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Somewhere in a storage room, Momonosuke and Shinobu are hiding alongside Yamato. They end up hearing Sanji's voice from a strange mouse. It seems to be wearing a paper with a mysterious eye mark.

Yamato explains how the Mary system works. Cyborg animals share their visual findings with human spies, who report whatever's going on in the castle. She then realizes that her current location is compromised.

Bao Huang relays their position to the rest of the Beasts Pirates. Yamato stuffed Momonosuke into her shirt while the pirates break into the room. She proceeded to give them a massive beating with her club. Meanwhile, Shinobu pierces her enemies with her kunai techniques.

One Piece Episode 1021: Carrot puts up a good fight against Perospero

Perospero made a huge mistake here (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

The full moon is still out, which means Carrot can maintain her powerful Sulong form. She is currently seeking to avenge Wanda, who was brutally beaten up in the last episode. Perospero doesn't spare any prisoners in his fights. With that said, Carrot easily bypasses the Candy Maiden with her speed and strength

Using her electro abilities, Carrot breaks through Perospero's strong candy defense. This is a very impressive feat in One Piece Episode 1021. Back in Whole Cake Island, that same material was able to defeat Brook and Chopper.

Unfortunately for Carrot, the clouds suddenly cover the moon. She loses her Sulong transformation, all while Perospero smirks at the situation. Some time later, she is soundly defeated while Perospero heads for the Onigashima castle. To rub salt on the wound, a Pedro flashback is shown.

One Piece Episode 1021: Sanji needs to make a decision

Sanji doesn't have much time to think (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Black Maria gave Sanji a savage beating in the last episode. Somewhere in the castle, Sanji is seen lighting a cigarette. He ends up hearing a broadcast regarding Momonosuke's current location.

Sanji is forced to make difficult choices here. Both the Red Scabbards and Momonosuke are in grave danger right now. Of course, Sanji can't be in two places at once. He needs to figure out what to do.

One Piece Episode 1021: Kaido becomes a human dragon hybrid

After a long absence, Roof Piece finally returns in One Piece Episode 1021. Kaido's hybrid transformation has finally been revealed. He stands alongside Big Mom in a very epic shot, staring down at the Worst Generation. Luffy has also recovered from his stamina loss.

Killer goes on the offensive against Kaido, but he is quickly swatted away like a fly. Kaido has only grown more powerful in this hybrid form. Meanwhile, Law quickly figures out a main strategy. Somehow, Big Mom and Kaido need to be separated. Otherwise, the battle is truly hopeless for the alliance.

One Piece Episode 1021: Jack goes on a rampage

Jack the Drought is a very dangerous threat (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Somewhere in the castle's third floor, Jack is causing a scene in his mammoth form. By this point in One Piece Episode 1021, he's only barely recovered from previous injuries. Nekomamushi and Inuarashi did a number on him.

Jack tells Black Maria that he will go after the injured Red Scabbards, since he believes the Tobiroppo are too weak to do so. This is not good news for Kin'emon and company. Jack is among Kaido's strongest fighters in the Beasts Pirates.

One Piece Episode 1021 ends with Black Maria staring down at Nico Robin, as they prepare their own attacks.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 1021 made a very interesting decision to place the Kaido battle here. Without spoiling the manga, it seems like the anime decided to show the hybrid transformation early.

Perhaps Toei Animation didn't want to lose the interest of viewers who wanted to see the rooftop scenes. Either way, One Piece Episode 1021 did what it needed to do. It was a good blend of serious and comedic moments, along with a few action sequences.

Hyogoro seems to be the major focus in One Piece Episode 1022, based on the preview. Of course, viewers will have to temper expectations for the next episode.

