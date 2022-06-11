One Piece Episode 1021: Release date, what to expect and more

One Piece Episode 1021 might just be what viewers are looking for.

After a series of slower paced episodes, this one is going to catch a lot of people's attention. Kaido is finally shown in his human-dragon hybrid form. Nico Robin will also get to show off her moves against Black Maria. This will be her first major singles matchup in several years.

Viewers have a lot to be excited for in One Piece Episode 1021. Here's what they need to know about the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1021: Spank strikes! Sanji's women trouble

Release date and time

One Piece Episode 1021 will first air on local syndication networks for Japanese broadcasting. Under normal circumstances, these episodes are scheduled for the late morning hours of 11.00 AM.

International viewers will have to wait a little bit longer afterwards. One Piece Episode 1021 in the following timezones:

Pacific Time : 7.00 PM PDT (June 11)

: 7.00 PM PDT (June 11) Eastern Time : 10.00 PM PDT (June 11)

: 10.00 PM PDT (June 11) Indian time : 7.30 AM IST (June 12)

: 7.30 AM IST (June 12) British Time : 3.00 AM BST (June 12)

: 3.00 AM BST (June 12) European Time : 4.00 AM CEST (June 12)

: 4.00 AM CEST (June 12) Philippine Time : 10.00 AM PHT (June 12)

: 10.00 AM PHT (June 12) Japanese Standard Time : 11.00 AM JST (June 12)

: 11.00 AM JST (June 12) Australia Time: 11.30 AM ACST (June 12)

Crunchyroll and Funimation are the most reliable ways to stream the episode. However, Funimation users will have to be a little more patient, since they must wait a few hours beforehand.

What happened in the last episode?

One Piece Episode 1020 kept most of its focus in the Grand Banquet Hall. Black Maria was torturing Sanji for information regarding Nico Robin. Luckily for Sanji, Robin intervened at just the right moment.

Earlier in the episode, Carrot also continued her fight with Perospero, somewhere in the outskirts of Onigashima. She managed to escape his candy prison in her Sulong form. Unfortunately for her, Wanda ended up getting crushed by the Candy Maiden technique.

One Piece Episode 1021 will definitely pick up where these fights left off. In the meantime, Sanji might be heading towards the Red Scabbards and their current location. He knows that the Beasts Pirates will go after them.

Here's what viewers can expect

One Piece Episode 1021 will return to its focus on the rooftop battle. Kaido has finally revealed his human-dragon hybrid transformation. Zoan Devil Fruit users mean serious business whenever they use this form. Killer is the first to engage Kaido with his new power-up.

Based on the episode preview, viewers can also expect the following to happen:

Nico Robin will continue her fight with Black Maria

will continue her fight with In the meantime, Brook will assist his fellow Straw Hat

will assist his fellow Straw Hat Jack will go on a rampage in his mammoth form

will go on a rampage in his mammoth form Carrot might deal some major damage to Perospero

might deal some major damage to Yamato is still with Momonosuke and Shinobu

is still with and Sanji is heavily wounded and walking somewhere

One Piece Episode 1021 is not going to be playing around. Hopefully, the episode will see a return to high-quality animation, particularly for the Kaido fight. Viewers won't have to wait for very long.

