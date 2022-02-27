4 One Piece characters Queen can defeat (and 4 who can defeat him)

One Piece’s Queen has been heavily featured in the Wano arc thus far, especially in the recent episodes. His role as one of the Beast Pirates' top four men has been emphasized by his maliciously cunning deeds, such as the ice oni plague.

In terms of combat, Queen is also built up to be fairly strong. He and King are portrayed as being at similar levels of strength, and the former fighting Sanji further implies this. While not necessarily unimpressive, however, Queen doesn’t feel as powerful in combat as he was previously made out to be.

Here are four One Piece characters whom Queen can defeat, and four more who can defeat him.

(Warning: One Piece manga spoilers below.)

Kin’emon and 3 other One Piece characters who will quickly lose to Queen

1) Robin

Robin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even with the new abilities she displayed against Black Maria, Queen is likely still out of Robin’s reach. His plethora of gimmicky attacks and strategies, such as invisibility, would likely prove too much for her to handle.

His scientific enhancements also give him the power to knock Robin out, likely resulting in her quick loss.

2) Chopper

Chopper as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Chopper was shown to be able to slap Queen aside after using a Rumble Ball, that form is temporary for him. He also can’t abuse the form throughout battle, as he eventually suffers consequences excessive use.

Once this happens, Chopper has almost no way of fighting back effectively, resulting in Queen’s victory.

3) Kin’emon

Kin'emon as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being made out to be the strongest of One Piece’s Akazaya Nine, Kin’emon would most likely lose to Queen. He and the other Akazaya only manage to hurt Kaido when using Oden Two-Sword Style, and even then, the wound isn’t severe.

Without a significant power boost, Queen can almost certainly overwhelm Kin’emon to the point of victory.

4) Franky

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even in the General Franky, the Straw Hat shipwright almost certainly loses against Queen. While the mech allows him to match the Calamity’s size, it has no external weapons besides the sword.

Queen has plenty of gimmicks and weapons to keep the fight long-range, effectively neutralizing Franky’s best attack and guaranteeing his own victory.

Luffy and 3 other One Piece characters out of Queen’s reach

1) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being Queen’s captain, it’s a logical assumption that One Piece’s Kaido still easily beats him in a fight. If this weren’t the case, his subordination to his captain would make almost no sense, as would his not captaining his own crew.

With Kaido also flexing his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki and other skills versus Luffy, it’s a safe bet Queen wouldn’t stand a chance.

2) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A Yonko of the New World like Kaido, Big Mom should also defeat Queen with relative ease. Even if he somehow beats her in combat, he’s been portrayed as a very reactive, heart-on-his-sleeve type of character.

As a result, Big Mom can always rely on her Soul-Soul Fruit to steal his life force, as seen plenty of times before in One Piece.

3) Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With Luffy going one-on-one with Kaido and even receiving compliments from him for it in recent One Piece, Queen stands no chance against the series’ protagonist. Without possessing Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, he’ll fall to Luffy almost instantaneously.

Being overwhelmed by Sanji’s speed also doesn’t bode well for Queen’s chances against Snakeman. All things considered, it’s extremely unlikely for Queen to have any chance of victory in a fight against Luffy.

4) Zoro

Zoro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, with Zoro also now possessing Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, he’d easily defeat Queen in a fight. The Straw Hat vice-captain has simply ascended to a level his opponent can’t reach without also unlocking the same Haki ability. As a result, Zoro easily and quickly wins this fight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul