One Piece Pulp Fiction fanart turns into an instant hit among the community

Twitter user @OpalisArt recently posted a fan edit of a One Piece and Pulp Fiction crossover. The artist posted the original work and an alternate version in celebration of Nico Robin’s birthday, which passed on February 6th.

The community has reacted overwhelmingly positively to the tweet, which, as of this writing, has over five thousand retweets and more than 28 thousand likes.

@OpalisArt is extremely grateful for the piece’s success, responding to fans dozens of times to discuss his love for the series and thank them for their support.

One Piece and Pulp Fiction original content crossover from @OpalisArt blows up on Twitter

@OpalisArt's original artwork crossover

@OpalisArt’s One Piece and Pulp Fiction crossover has taken the community by storm. With the original post having thousands of retweets and likes, the artist is getting support for her work from everywhere.

The original photo showcases the classic Pulp Fiction movie poster, featuring Uma Thurman lying down on her stomach while reading a magazine and smoking a cigarette.

In @OpalisArt’s version, Uma Thurman has been replaced by Nico Robin, still wearing the black dress and heels that the actress wears.

Trix @sony_trix @OpalisArt Idk if this is a movie or magazine, but I'm READING AND WATCHING. @OpalisArt Idk if this is a movie or magazine, but I'm READING AND WATCHING. https://t.co/fzSKXVlSAx

The names of the Straw Hats and a brief description of the series are displayed where the names of stars and production companies normally appear.

@OpalisArt also tweeted out an alternate version of the artwork, in which the title is replaced with "Peak Fiction."

OPALIS @OpalisArt And here’s a fun (and arguably more appropriately titled) variant 🤧

Also Happy Birthday to Robin!!! Probably gonna do a full bday drawing for her so we going back to back Robin 👁 And here’s a fun (and arguably more appropriately titled) variant 🤧Also Happy Birthday to Robin!!! Probably gonna do a full bday drawing for her so we going back to back Robin 👁 https://t.co/24YEoqDYfp

The joke in titling the crossover Peak Fiction is two-fold. One is a play on the words of the original Pulp Fiction title, and the other is a reference to a popular claim by the One Piece fanbase. Oftentimes, fans will claim the series is “peak fiction” due to the quality and longevity it has seen.

@OpalisArt seemingly agrees with these claims, both implicitly and explicitly, by creating the alternate take and joking that the variant is “more appropriately titled” than the original.

Regardless of whether fans agree with her claim or not, both the original image and Peak Fiction variant have proven wildly popular amongst the Twitter fanbase.

With over 34 thousand total interactions in the original tweet, the One Piece community clearly loves @OpalisArt’s artwork.

cali 🌅 @dawncalix robin always reminded me of uma thurman, thanks @OpalisArt THIS IS INSANE!!robin always reminded me of uma thurman, thanks @OpalisArt THIS IS INSANE!!🙏 robin always reminded me of uma thurman, thanks💕💕💕

The fact that her work features Robin, one of the most popular characters on the show, contributed greatly to the piece's success.

In fact, many fans have responded to the tweet, saying they always viewed Uma Thurman and Nico Robin as extremely similar.

DourDuplicate @GrimTwinDD @OpalisArt Oh snap, this crossover is awesome! Fantastic work on the birthday girl @OpalisArt Oh snap, this crossover is awesome! Fantastic work on the birthday girl

