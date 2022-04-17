Understanding the significance of Zoro’s swords in One Piece

A swordsman is only as good as his sword in One Piece, something Zoro knows all too well.

Throughout the One Piece series, Zoro carried over seven different katanas. All of them have proven useful in his battles. While they vary in terms of quality, each one holds sentimental value for Zoro. Ever since he was a young child, he only had one goal in mind.

Dracule Mihawk is currently the world's best swordsman. Very few can sit on that golden throne. Even so, Zoro wants that crown for himself. His swords will be the very key to his success. However, they are more than just simple tools in One Piece, since they go much deeper than that.

Zoro's swords carry great significance in the One Piece series

Undoubtedly, Zoro's weapons are very meaningful to him. This article will only go over the named swords in the One Piece series. It should be noted that Zoro used two unnamed katanas back in the East Blue Saga. However, Mihawk shattered them during a duel in the Baratie arc.

Wado Ichimonji

This is Zoro's first ever sword in the One Piece series. It's part of the 21 Great Grade Meito. They are known for their exceptional craftsmanship. It was proven when Mihawk himself was unable to break it.

11 years ago, Wado Ichimonji belonged to his childhood friend Kuina. However, she met her untimely end, so her father gifted the sword to Zoro. This particular weapon holds great meaning to him. He made a promise that he would become the world's greatest swordsman in Kuina's honor.

Zoro still has this blade in his possession.

Sandai Kitetsu

This is yet another Meito, but this time with an unusual twist. When Zoro visited Loguetown, he wanted to replace his broken swords from that ill-fated duel with Mihawk. The shop owner told him that Sandai Kitetsu was a cursed sword that would bring misfortune to its yielder.

Of course, Zoro didn't really care and took the sword anyways. He even tested his luck by throwing the sword in the air, only for it to miss him completely.

Tashigi believes it's worth over 1,000,000 bellies, although it was sold at a mere 50,000. Several years later, it was revealed that Tenguyama Hitetsu forged this blade in Wano Country.

Yubashiri

Zoro also bought Yubashiri from the same Loguetown shop. It's classified among the 50 Skillful Grade swords. They are slightly weaker than the Great Grade variations, such as Wado Ichimonji.

Unfortunately, Yubashiri was completely destroyed in the Enies Lobby arc. Zoro went up against Marine officer Shu, who rusted it away with his Devil Fruit powers. Nothing much could've been done about the situation.

Shortly afterwards on Thriller Bark, Zoro put the sword to rest. He placed it on the gravesite for the Rumbar Pirates.

Shusui

Shusui once belonged to the famous samurai Ryuma. However, Gecko Moria stole it when he visited Wano Country. He then gave it to a zombified Ryuma. Not only is it a Grade Great Meito, it's also a Black Blade. This is an exceedingly rare classification in the One Piece universe.

Zoro ended up dueling Ryuma when they fought in Thriller Bark. He emerged victorious and was gifted Shusui, which replaced Yubashiri. Zoro would eventually return the cursed sword when he finally came to Wano Country.

Enma

Enma carries a very deadly aura in the One Piece series. It was first seen in the Wano Country arc.

This cursed sword used to belong to Kozuki Oden, who managed to scar Kaido with it. His daughter Hiyori gifted this weapon to Zoro. However, he needed to return Shusui to Ryuma's grave. Zoro made good on that promise, having now added this legendary sword to his collection.

Unlike most swords in One Piece, Enma can draw energy from the wielder. Zoro had to practice using this sword without draining his Busoshoku Haki.

