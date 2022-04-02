10 reasons why Wano Country is the best One Piece arc post timeskip

Based on recent events, Wano Country might just be the best One Piece arc after the timeskip.

It may seem like a bold claim, but it’s not without merit. One Piece fans have been waiting for Wano Country ever since its name was dropped in Thriller Bark. It’s the longest arc in One Piece history, yet it’s been a wild ride the entire time.

For the sake of this article, it will only cover events taking place in Wano Country. Otherwise, the Levely would take up most of this list. From major battles to shocking revelations, fans have been feasting on this arc. It's not perfect by any means, but for every low, the highs are very high.

Here are several reasons why Wano Country is the best One Piece arc since the timeskip

10) Wano Country is a magnificent work of art

One Piece has always been known for its beautiful locations. Without a doubt, Wano Country is a shining gem of the sea. From the snowy regions of Ringo to the Flower Capital, everything is a sight to see. Eiichiro Oda makes great use of the Japanese aesthetic, particularly from the Edo period.

Unfortunately, the past 20 years have not been kind to Wano Country. Kaido reduced it to a wasteland of weapons factories.

9) The Monster Trio get major upgrades

It's been a while, but the Monster Trio finally got some major upgrades in this arc. Under specific training from Hyogoro, Luffy finally learned the advanced techniques of his Conqueror's Haki. This allows him to significantly damage characters as strong as Kaido.

Zoro was also gifted the cursed sword Enma, which belonged to Kozuki Oden. This is the very blade that permanently scarred Kaido himself. Sanji also got to rewrite his DNA with the Raid Suit. He is now far more durable than ever before, since most weapons break over his body.

8) Oden lives up to his hype

Kozuki Oden's flashback was so interesting that Luffy didn't bother falling asleep. The Straw Hat paid attention from beginning to end.

Oden was a legendary figure in Wano Country over 20 years ago. His early childhood feats were reminiscient of Heracles of Greek mythology. Oden was also a very charismatic man who traveled with the likes of Whitebeard and Roger. He even went all the way to Laugh Tale.

Sadly, Oden never got the chance to open the borders of Wano Country. Kaido put an end to his dream, although he didn't go out without a fight. One Piece fans will forever remember the Legendary Hour, where Oden survived boiling water and saved his men from execution.

7) Zoro and Sanji finally have a serious fight

Dengekivinsmoke @dengekivinsmoke After Zoro and Sanji beat King and Queen, I don’t think any other crew can stand up to them. King/Queen are probably the most powerful YC1/YC2 commanders around (not counting Shanks crew)



Queen did that to big mom with no haki or enhanced germa's abilities : she went to sleep After Zoro and Sanji beat King and Queen, I don’t think any other crew can stand up to them. King/Queen are probably the most powerful YC1/YC2 commanders around (not counting Shanks crew)Queen did that to big mom with no haki or enhanced germa's abilities : she went to sleep https://t.co/SJgkQnIQhC

It's been a very long time since either Zoro or Sanji had a serious battle. Wano Country is their biggest challenge since the One Piece timeskip.

Zoro and Sanji had to fight the likes of King and Queen, two of Kaido's most dangerous allies. Nonetheless, both Straw Hats prevailed after figuring out how to use their power-ups. One Piece fans got to see what they were truly made of as "the wings of the Pirate King."

6) Yamato makes an introduction

Ever since the reveal of Kaido's daughter, Yamato has been hugely popular with the fanbase. With her awesome fighting prowess and stunning design, she wowed readers with her moral convinction.

Yamato strives to be more like Oden and less like her brutal father. She is also among the strongest female characters in One PIece, which is a major bonus. There is a reason why so many want her to join the Straw Hats.

5) Roger finds the One Piece

Blaze (Break) @OGBlaze95 Roger Pirates reaching the Laugh Tale and then the Ending 1 of One Piece playing in the background was undoubtedly my favourite moment of Wano Arc in anime so far.

The Ending 1 was so nostalgic and i literally get a flashback of 14 years of mine following One Piece. TEARS!!! Roger Pirates reaching the Laugh Tale and then the Ending 1 of One Piece playing in the background was undoubtedly my favourite moment of Wano Arc in anime so far.The Ending 1 was so nostalgic and i literally get a flashback of 14 years of mine following One Piece. TEARS!!! https://t.co/ApVFH2cVdq

This is a pivotal moment in One Piece history. When the Roger Pirates found the legendary treasure, the captain responded in the following manner:

"He laughed."

The above image perfectly captures the spirit of the series. It's among the most iconic laughs ever recorded.

4) Big Mom finally goes down

abandoned @KneeSawks

#ONEPIECE An analysis of the thematic and narrative significance of Kid and Law vs. Big Mom, since too many people are mistaking the matchup as arbitrary. An analysis of the thematic and narrative significance of Kid and Law vs. Big Mom, since too many people are mistaking the matchup as arbitrary.#ONEPIECE https://t.co/UM9XhT4LB8

Big Mom has been a complete monster ever since Whole Cake Island. Some readers couldn't believe how someone like Kaido would fall, let alone Big Mom in the same arc. Most readers thought she would retreat from Onigashima.

It turns out that Law and Kid just needed to be a little creative. After they fully awakened their Devil Fruit powers, Law and Kid managed to send Big Mom off the floating island. Kid even used an electromagnetic cannon, which is a very impressive feat for somebody who rarely fights.

Big Mom is extremely powerful, but she is not invincible. Law and Kid finally proved why they are up there with Luffy in terms of power level. The battle was a reminder of why they have so much potential in One Piece.

3) Kaido proves that he is the world’s strongest creature

Kaido did not disappoint readers with his reputation. He is the man with the highest active bounty in the world. Kaido's strength and durability were put on full display during the Onigashima Raid.

As shown in the above tweet, he managed to survive multiple waves of powerful enemies. Whether it's his daughter Yamato or the Red Scabbards, Kaido took on their strongest attacks. Nonetheless, the beast always got right back up. Most of his opponents ended up retreating or getting knocked out.

Not many One Piece characters can survive a direct hit from Zoro's Nine Sword Style. Kaido was just built differently in the One Piece series.

2) The true nature of the Gomu Gomu no Mi

Ollie Tipper @ollietipper



An awesome way to end the chapter, the Five Elders weren’t kidding when they said it’s the most ridiculous power in the world. Luffy is truly free right now, capable of doing anything he wants, a perfect power for his character! It makes me very happy! #ONEPIECE1045 SPOILERS!!!An awesome way to end the chapter, the Five Elders weren’t kidding when they said it’s the most ridiculous power in the world. Luffy is truly free right now, capable of doing anything he wants, a perfect power for his character! It makes me very happy! #ONEPIECE1045 SPOILERS!!! An awesome way to end the chapter, the Five Elders weren’t kidding when they said it’s the most ridiculous power in the world. Luffy is truly free right now, capable of doing anything he wants, a perfect power for his character! It makes me very happy! https://t.co/6TvlklEptC

One Piece Chapter 1044 was arguably the most shocking moment in One Piece history. The Five Elders revealed that Luffy is the current user of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. It's a Mythical Zoan with the "most ridiculous power in the world." Luffy now has the freedom to fight however he wants.

The World Government simply renamed it the Gomu Gomu no Mi so its true potential wouldn't be revealed. However, Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit after Kaido defeated him a third straight time.

Zunesha also revealed that Luffy is the second coming of Joy Boy. From this point forward, Luffy will shake the very foundations of the world.

1) Luffy learns Gear Fifth

Antonio Peluso @Pelux94



#ONEPIECE1045 I really like Luffy's new transformation with the Gear 5! So, the real name of the Gomu Gomu no Mi is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika...I'm really curious to see what's going to happen in One Piece from now on. I really like Luffy's new transformation with the Gear 5! So, the real name of the Gomu Gomu no Mi is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika...I'm really curious to see what's going to happen in One Piece from now on.#ONEPIECE1045 https://t.co/Unw0Xaz9fx

One Piece fans have been speculating when Luffy will awaken his Devil Fruit. Law and Kid already did, so it would make sense for Luffy to follow. Kaido finds out firsthand what happens when he fights somebody with cartoon physics.

On the rooftop of the Skull Dome, Luffy completely defies the laws of reality with Gear Fifth. He does everything from turning into a giant to making Kaido his personal jump rope. This power-up finally cements Luffy's place among the strongest characters.

