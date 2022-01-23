3 One Piece characters who saved Luffy from death (& 3 times he returned the favor)

Being the protagonist of One Piece, Luffy has so many incredible moments where he saves people from all sorts of situations. Whether death approaches or they have something they’d die fighting for, Luffy always finds a way to help out.

The people Luffy ends up helping are often those who helped him previously. Even if the order isn’t always consistent, there always seems to be a sort of reciprocity in One Piece when it comes to characters being there for one another.

Here are three One Piece characters who saved Luffy from death, and three times he returned the favor.

3 One Piece characters who Luffy saved from death

1) Nico Robin: Alabasta

During One Piece’s Alabasta arc, Luffy loses gloriously to Crocodile during their first fight. Luffy has no idea as to how Crocodile’s powers work nor how to hit the sand Logia user.

In the aftermath, Luffy is run through and left to die in the desert until Nico Robin shows up. In addition to asking him some questions, she gives him some water and saves his life, letting the Rubber Man fight another day.

2) Law: Marineford

During the Marineford arc, Law appears in his submarine and offers to treat and transport Straw Hat to Amazon Lily. Luffy’s injuries at this point in time were incredibly severe, to the point where death was a very real and scary risk. Thankfully, Law is able to save Luffy and bring him to Amazon Lily where he eventually makes a full recovery.

3) Zoro: Thriller Bark

During the Thriller Bark arc, Luffy passes out after Moriah is defeated due to his exhaustion. As a result, he has no idea the Warlord Bartholomew Kuma has shown up to take his head.

Being the only one in fighting condition, Zoro attempts to defeat Kuma before negotiating with the Warlord. Kuma makes Zoro a deal in which Zoro is expected to give his life for Luffy’s, yet thankfully neither ends up dying.

3 times Luffy returned the favor

1) Nico Robin: Enies Lobby

Returning the favor, Luffy comes to Robin’s rescue in Enies Lobby by helping her recognize her desire to live. Had Luffy and friends not chased Robin down, she would’ve sacrificed herself in an unsuccessful effort to ensure the Straw Hats remain safe. Thankfully, Luffy returns the favor and saves Robin’s life by working with his crew to defeat the CP9 agency and lay waste to Enies Lobby.

2) Law: Dressrosa

During the Dressrosa arc, Law ends up fighting Doflamingo prematurely and by himself. Towards the end of this fight, Law is completely spent and finds himself laying on the ground at Doffy’s mercy.

Just as Doffy is about to stomp Law’s head in, Luffy appears and stops Doffy’s foot with his own. The two have a Conqueror’s Haki clash and subsequently begin their fight, resulting in Luffy successfully paying Law back for Marineford.

3) Zoro: Romance Dawn

While this favor did come first, Zoro and Luffy save each other's lives at one point. In One Piece's Romance Dawn arc, Zoro is captured by Axe-Hand Morgan and his Marines. Luffy saves Zoro from death at the last second by appearing with Zoro’s swords and blocking the firing squad’s bullets. Although Luffy saved Zoro’s life first, the two nonetheless pay each other back when all is said and done.

Edited by Ashish Yadav