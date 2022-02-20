10 strongest female characters in One Piece

The most powerful women in One Piece are highly regarded for their physical and mental toughness.

The series has often been criticized for a perceived lack of attention towards female combatants. However, when these women finally get their chance to shine, they make the most of it. No matter their position or placement within a crew, they remain just as powerful as the men.

One Piece may not showcase them often, but these female characters are highly resourceful. Whether it is their strong Haki or versatile Devil Fruit abilities, they can really pack a punch.

Here's a look at 10 of the strongest female characters in One Piece.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers from the manga.

10 strongest women in the One Piece series

10) Nico Robin

Although she rarely fights, Nico Robin is a formidable opponent. She can freely replicate entire body parts with the Hana Hana no Mi. The ability to sprout limbs on any surface gives her the element of surprise.

During the Onigashima Raid, Robin was powerful enough to defeat Black Maria of the Beasts Pirates. With a combined attack of Demonio Fleur and Gran Jacuzzi Clutch, she took out an elite fighter in Kaido's forces.

9) Ulti

As seen in the Onigashima Raid, Ulti is headstrong in both her mind and body. With a bounty of 400,000,000 berries, she is a highly ranked member of the Beasts Pirates. She can willingly turn into a Pachycephalosaurus, thanks to her Ancient Zoan fruit.

Ulti is strong enough to headbutt Luffy without much trouble. She can also crack skulls using just enough force. Usopp found out the hard way during the raid, which is why he spent most of his time running away.

Her most impressive showing was surviving Big Mom's Maser Ho, a lightning cannon that went through her body.

8) Vinsmoke Reiju

First introduced in Whole Cake Island, Reiju was revealed to be Sanji's aloof sister. Due to her father's experiments, she is a genetically modified superhuman with immense physical stats. She can also poison her enemies.

Reiju can even use a Raid Suit to amplify her abilities. When Big Mom used Prometheus against her, Reiju was able to endure the attack.

7) Charlotte Smoothie

Smoothie is the only female One Piece character to assume the role of a Yonko commander. Her bounty of 932,000,000 berries is not something to laugh at. Indeed, she is considered a bigger threat than her brother Cracker, who engaged with Luffy for several hours on Whole Cake Island.

The Shibo Shibo no Mi allows her to drain liquid from any person or object. It can be used for a variety of reasons, such as getting rid of poison.

6) Catarina Devon

Catarina Devon was the most dangerous female prisoner in Impel Down history, having been placed at the lowest possible level. Keep in mind that Level Six held the following prisoners at one point:

Crocodile

Donquixote Doflamingo

Jinbei

Portgas D. Ace

Devon was eventually freed by Blackbeard after winning a deadly battle royale.

Devon is among the very few One Piece characters who can turn into a mythical creature. Wano Country revealed that she consumed a very rare Devil Fruit, which allows her to turn into a kitsune. She can use her powers to disguise herself, which is a strategically useful ability.

5) Tsuru

Tsuru is part of a much older generation of female characters in One Piece. Although she isn't as powerful as Garp or Sengoku, she is just as fearless. When Jack tried to attack a Marine ship carrying Doflamingo, she didn't flinch in his presence.

The Vice-Admiral has the ability to wash people like dirty laundry, via the Woshu Woshu no Mi. She can also clean their hearts and purify them just a little bit. Series creator Eiichiro Oda even stated that the ability is very dangerous against pirates (according to a One Piece SBS for Volume 58).

4) Gion (Momousagi)

Gion mainly shows up in filler movies, although she did appear in the Levely arc. The Vice-Admiral has never been seen fighting, yet her placement on this list can be justified through word of mouth.

During One Piece SBS for Volume 74, Oda revealed that Gion was a candidate for the Admiral position. Although she wasn't selected, her candidacy speaks volumes about her strength level.

3) Boa Hancock

Very few One Piece characters can use every type of Haki, and Boa Hancock is one of them. The Pirate Empress is a physically gifted fighter who relies on her immense strength and speed.

Sengoku acknowledged her power back in the Amazon Lily Arc. This is very high praise coming from a Fleet Admiral. During the Paramount War, Boa Hancock was strong enough to wipe the floor with Pacifistas.

Boa Hancock can also use her beauty to her advantage due to the lustful powers of the Mero Mero no Mi. Anybody who falls in love with her will be turned to stone.

2) Yamato

There's a reason why so many One Piece fans want Yamato to join the Straw Hats. Kaido's daughter is an extremely powerful fighter who has mastered all types of Haki. During the Onigashima Raid, she even held off Kaido for a short while despite his status as the world's strongest creature.

Yamato can also turn into a guardian wolf deity, thanks to her Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit. She can even manipulate ice, which is a very rare ability in One Piece.

Yamato definitely has the physical strength to go up against the biggest threats in One Piece.

1) Big Mom

With a total amount of 4,388,000,000 berries, Big Mom has the second-highest bounty for any living character in One Piece. Kaido is the only pirate with a higher one, and he's considered the world's strongest creature. Big Mom fought evenly with Kaido during the Wano Country arc, further cementing her strength.

Despite her age, Big Mom has not slowed down one bit. Not only has she mastered her powerful Haki, but she also possesses a versatile Devil Fruit. The Soru Soru no Mi lets her manipulate souls and bring objects to life.

During the Onigashima Raid, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid used their strongest moves against Big Mom, including an electromagnetic cannon. Most One Piece characters would've died right away, but Big Mom managed to survive their attacks.

