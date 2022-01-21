3 One Piece characters Zoro can’t beat yet (and 3 he easily can)

Zoro is one of the strongest characters in One Piece, so fans may wonder how he compares against other characters in the anime.

Readers should keep in mind that the following article will contain manga spoilers for anime watchers. It will stay up to date with the ongoing events of the Onigashima Raid, all the way up to Chapter 1037.

Despite his current power level, there are just some opponents that Zoro cannot defeat. By that same token, this article will also talk about some powerful adversaries that he can easily beat. This section will only cover opponents that Zoro won't have any trouble with. While he can definitely beat characters like Doflamingo and Katakuri, those aren't easy fights so they won't count.

3 One Piece characters that Zoro might not be able to beat just yet

3) Luffy

Luffy will always be the main character of One Piece. Storytelling logic dictates that Luffy should be stronger by default, even if not by much. Zoro beating Luffy would be like Rayleigh defeating Roger. Luffy has a combat advantage with the following techniques:

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is extremely versatile

Luffy can see the future with his Observational Haki

Above all else, Luffy has mastered the advanced form of Conqueror's Haki

Another factor to consider is that Zoro would definitely hold back, since all of his strongest attacks will likely cause heavy scars (such as the one against Kaido).

2) Mihawk

In One Piece Chapter 1001, Kaido considered Shanks to be on his level. Readers should keep in mind that Mihawk once fought evenly with the Red Haired pirate. This will likely put Mihawk in the same tier as Kaido, a monster that Zoro struggled to fight against.

What Zoro needs to do is fully master his Conqeuror's Haki, a useful ability that likely belongs to Mihawk. Zoro only recently started using it against Kaido and King. However, he still needs to apply more advanced techniques and must practice it more if he wants to fight Mihawk on equal ground.

1) Kaido

Manga readers have already seen what this encounter would look like. Zoro was strong enough to inflict a permanent scar on Kaido, back in One Piece Chapter 1010. However, the Emperor withstood the attack and delivered his own knockout blow, the Raimei Hakke.

By this point, the swordsman had already reached his limits. Zoro has the attack power, but he needs more durability. He also needs to fully master his Conqueror's Haki, which is difficult to do in One Piece.

By the time he becomes the World's Greatest Swordsman, Zoro will definitely be on Kaido's level. However, when this happens, it will likely be near the end of One Piece.

3 powerful characters that Zoro can easily beat

3) Cracker

Cracker is often considered the weakest of the Sweet Commanders. In comparison, Zoro has defeated the strongest All-Star in Kaido's crew. At this point in One Piece, Cracker has no way of winning this fight.

The outcome will likely be similar to Zoro versus Pica. Cracker would try to stall the fight with his Biscuit Soldiers. However, Zoro can use his advanced sword techniques to cut through most of them.

All he needs to do is land a single powerful hit on Cracker. Zoro has previously demonstrated his capacity to use long range attacks, especially with Enma.

2) Jack

Again, by the process of elimination, Zoro would easily win this fight. He has already defeated King in One Piece Chapter 1036. This was a man who didn't even consider Jack to be on his level. In fact, Jack himself agrees with the sentiment, since he always refers to King as a "big brother."

The All-Star is still a dangerous threat in One Piece, given his insane durability. However, he lacks any flashy moves that could take Zoro off-guard. In a battle of pure strength and skill, Zoro would emerge the victor.

1) Crocodile

Crocodile is not weak by any means, despite his low bounty by One Piece standards. He willingly fought the likes of Mihawk all by himself. Crocodile is a formidable opponent, given his mastery of the Suna Suna no Mi.

However, he is currently at a disadvantage against Zoro. For some reason, Crocodile has yet to demonstrate any usage of Haki techniques. This is a basic necessity among the strongest One Piece characters.

To further prove this point, Zoro can use Haki to bypass the Logia effect of Crocodile's fruit. The Desert King is certainly intelligent, but he lacks the physical traits to keep up with Zoro.

